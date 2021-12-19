Viviani among the few not to skid, Seculin makes a sensational mistake – Lo Spallino

For the first time this season, SPAL is completely outclassed in the result and in the game by a Frosinone who is better in everything. It is difficult to weigh the psychological impact of the contagion emergency inside the locker room, but it is also true that such a collapse leaves a lot of perplexity.

TEAM VOTE: 4.5 – In judging the performance, it is certainly not possible to pretend that the positivity at Covid in the last two days had no psychological effects. However, SPAL showed up with a line-up apparently up to par and the way in which Pep Clotet’s guys broke up in the distance after a decent half hour leaves more than one concern.

SECULIN 4.5 – Little busy until the wrong cross from Zerbin who bags behind him on the far post. He takes a couple of noteworthy interventions before the missed corner kick that leads to the third goal.

DICKMANN 4.5 – He finds himself in front of a Zerbin on a day of grace and practically never manages to contain him, also svirgando the ball in front of Seculin on the occasion of the second goal of Frosinone.

VICARS 5 – He does not miss anything until the first goal, then he too is overwhelmed by the final first half of the Ciociari.

CAPRADOSSI 5 – Start the game with great confidence, with several closings and a couple of good advances on Ciano. When the boat starts to make water he too loses, as on the insertion of Zampano for the 0-2 goal.

CELIA 5.5 – Frosinone insists a lot on his side and does not always prove to be impeccable, despite holding up in a couple of occasions on Canotto. Badly positioned on the 0-2 action, he tries to compensate with a little push in the second half.

VIVIANI 6 – One of the few not to skid. He holds his position well and is quite clean in the play. Commits Ravaglia twice on a free kick.

DEFAULT 5 – First alongside Viviani, then mezzala in 352: he almost never manages to give substance in the middle of the field (from 35 ‘st CRUSADE ng – He can’t do much at that point in the game, other than hitting a loose ball in the area that could have been worth the flag goal).

SECK 5.5 – Half a point more because he does not lack the desire to score, even when his attempts are wrecked in bad choices, such as not shooting right, from a good position, at the start of the game. In the final he comes close to a goal that would have been useless, but still important for him.

MANCOSU 4.5 – Lots of technical errors in the first half, which is quite unusual for him. More precise and orderly in the second half when he is deployed from the midfielder. But there are no noteworthy ideas and this counts as aggravating for one of the technical and moral leaders of the group.

ELLERTSSON 5 – Makes his debut as a starter in Serie B but finds himself disoriented, unable to affect either of the two phases. Clotet saves him the second time (from 1 ‘st HEIDENREICH 5.5 – He arranges as best he can in an anomalous 352, lined up against opponents with physical characteristics different from his).

COLUMBUS 5 – A wide shot from distance in the 61st minute and practically nothing else. His return to the role of central striker was definitely to be forgotten (from 23 ‘st D’ORAZIO ng – Log in and after three minutes SPAL suffers 0-4. Difficult to make your mark at that point).

CLOTET ng – The positivity from Covid-19 arrived between the immediate eve of the match and a few hours before the kick-off does not allow him great room for maneuver. All the weekly work went up in smoke after the results of the swabs and there was a demonstration of the poor ability of improvisation of the team. Even less can affect during the ninety minutes given the bench available, despite the attempt to shuffle the cards with the passage to 352.