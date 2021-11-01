Viviani goes to Ineos Grenadiers for three years: he will be Ganna’s partner

The news had been known for some time – the Gazzetta had anticipated it at the beginning of September – but now the official announcement has also arrived: Elia Viviani, from 2022 to 2024 (Olympic year), will race for the Ineos-Grenadiers and will be teammate of Filippo Ganna, one of the “sponsors” of this great comeback. Yes, this is a return because Elia had already raced for the British team from 2015 to 2017, when it was still called Team Sky. “From the moment I left the team, I always had it in mind that one day I would return. For me it’s like going back to a family ”said Viviani who leaves Cofidis after two seasons. Ineos Grenadiers Team Principal Rod Ellingworth commented: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Elia. We appreciate him both as a runner and as a person. He is an added value for the group, we hope he can inspire, guide and educate our kids. But Elia is a cyclist and we can’t wait to see him win with our jersey ».