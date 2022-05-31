Vivienne Jolie Pitt gives style lessons with mom jeans and the trending comfy sweatshirt

Vivienne Jolie Pittdaughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has become one of the most inspiring young women todaybecause not only does it have a unique and attractive style, but it has also become a reference for thousands of young people.

The teenager wears a style that has long been compared to that of her older sister, Shiloh, however, over time it has shown that it is unique in every way so that more and more portals highlight its relaxed style and comfortable for each new public appearance.

If there is something that identifies Vivienne’s style, it is that her simplicity to dresssince their looks are marked by the use of neutral colors, in addition to oversize garments that form comfy outfits.

She showed it off recently when she styled two-tone mom jeans and a comfy gray hoodie.

The jean drew attention for having a gray hue combined with a black area. In addition, the young woman wore her hair in a very simple ponytail.

This is a very common style for Vivienne, who enjoys comfortable looks. where simplicity rules.

Vivienne Jolie Pitt takes her essence everywhere

Vivienne was also recently spotted out on a walk with her mom wearing a basic plus size t-shirt.which he combined with light-colored denim pants.

Far from wearing luxury looks with eccentric combinations, the teenager prefers to keep things simple and leaving the most elaborate looks for those prestigious events to which, on occasions, she accompanies her mother.

However, the essence of Vivienne is always present, so she is a girl who prefers simplicity and opts for the most classic styles that represent her.

For this reason, she does not wear too flashy looks on her red carpet appearances..