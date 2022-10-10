Vivienne Marcheline Jolie Pitt: what you don’t know about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie Pitt and her twin brother Knox are, together with their older sister Shiloh, the only natural children of the former couple formed by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Born in 2008, one minute away from Knox, she is officially considered the youngest of the Jolie-Pitt clan. We have already seen her in the cinema in the role of little princess Aurora in Maleficentwhen she was only 9 years old but it is not the only curiosity that concerns her …

All the things to know about Shiloh Jolie Pitt

HAS AN HONORARY CITIZENSHIP IN NICE

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie Pitt was born in Nice in France. At the time, in fact, Angelina Jolie had chosen to spend the last months of her pregnancy right on the French Riviera and gave birth to her twins there. A fact that honored the city so much that the mayor decided to grant the twins honorary citizenship. If they want to, at the age of 18, they can also apply to be French citizens.

HE IS THE PROTAGONIST OF A SCULPTURE

Also together with her newborn brother Knox, she appeared in a cover story for W. The photos, taken by her father Brad Pitt, were an inspiration for theartist Daniel Edward who decided to turn them into a sculpture entitled Landmark for Breastfeeding. For a time, it was exhibited in a Norman gallery in Oklahoma, not far from Pitt’s birthplace.