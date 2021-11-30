Vivo V21 5G, the front camera is unique. With HDR, OIS and autofocus it equals a rear camera in quality

The Vivo V21 5G is a one-of-a-kind phone: it has the most advanced front camera ever put on a phone. The thing intrigued us enough, because it is rare to find a product that is totally biased towards a single feature.

Vivo understood that perhaps, in the midst of dozens and dozens of phone models all the same, it was good to have a product that could stand out from the crowd. Vivo V21 5G was created for selfies, or in any case to enhance the front camera, an element often sacrificed. The policy of many manufacturers today is to adopt a very small front camera, and therefore of modest quality, also because the need is to find a way to hide it and make it almost disappear, as if the front camera were something to be ashamed of. . There are those who have instead decided that the front one is a less important camera than the others, and so choose low resolution sensors, lenses with closed aperture and no stabilization.

Vivo on the V21 5G made a particular choice: the teardrop design of the screen is back, but it returns because there was the need to insert a rear camera that could rival, in terms of sensor functionality and dimensions, with those used on smartphones for the camera principal.

Open original A photo taken with the V21 selfie camera

The numbers are enough to see where the front camera that Vivo has placed on the V21 fits into today’s smartphone landscape: the company declares 44 megapixels rounding the 43.7 megapixels of the ISOCELL Slim GH1 sensor, a sensor that Samsung itself defines as revolutionary for the how they managed to fit 0.7 micrometer pixels within a very small space.

A sensor that uses binning, like most sensors today: in tetra-cell mode, when according to the processor there is not enough light to get a steady pose, the 44 megapixels become 11 with a virtual pixel size of 1.4 micrometers.

Just to make a comparison, the 8 megapixel ultra-wide cameras that all mid-range smartphone manufacturers now use have a sensor with 1.12µm pixels and 1 / 4.0 “diagonal, much smaller than the one used by Vivo on the V21 5G which is 1 / 2.65 “.

Open original The V21 also manages HDR perfectly from the front camera

There are three other factors that cannot be underestimated: the first is the presence of autofocus, which reduces the minimum focusing distance to less than 10 cm. These two photographs were taken using the V21’s front camera, and you can see how close to the subject, we are at about 7 cm, the phone still manages to maintain a perfect focus point.

What is it for? Obviously, the minimum distance cannot be used for selfies, provided that a person does not want to take a “macro” of the eyes, but with traditional fixed-focus sensors it happens that a selfie, from a close distance, has a particular out of focus, perhaps just the eyes. With the Vivo, by touching the screen, you can play on the focus exactly as a normal smartphone does when using the rear camera.

Having to deal with a sensor that is still larger than that used on many other phones, Vivo decided to add one more element: the optical stabilizer. Having a dynamic system, an autofocus lens has a lens mounted on a moving element that is moved by an electromagnetic field, it was also easy to insert an optical stabilizer that could cancel the vibrations that a hand-made photo inevitably entails. Thanks to the OIS, the Vivo V21 manages to recover 3 stops of sensitivity, holding a relatively slow shutter speed in low light conditions. Taking a blurry selfie with the V21 is not at all easy, also because for all the poses that then make up the burst used by machine learning for the final photo, they are still made with a long time thanks to the stabilization.

Also, importantly, the stabilizer allows you to take more close-up shots that are used in the night mode to make not only the subject visible but also the background. Often, when taking a selfie at night, the risk is to find an overly illuminated face which then leads to a huge black spot on the bottom, especially with mid-range phones.

Open original The double flash ensures a good fill-in

It is surprising how Vivo has thought of a system to also overcome the problem of lights in night shots: in addition to illuminating the face with the screen that turns white also inserted two small LEDs with controlled color temperature in the frame, at the edges of the camera.

The goal of these LEDs is to neutralize those shadows that could be created with a unique point light. The result is absolutely convincing, and the solution, which has a minimal aesthetic impact as the two lights are drowned in the frame and practically invisible, is one of those “ideas” that we would not be surprised if they were copied by others as well. Or not, because in all these years, companies have had the time to take care of the front camera in the best possible way, but few have done so.

It is not just a question of selfies: the mobile phone at the time of the lockdown was one of the most used tools for distance learning and tools such as Meet or Zoom have shown everyone the clear difference between the various cameras. Between the terrible ones of PCs and the modest ones of smartphones, up to excellent quality cameras with autofocus, HDR and tone mapping. In this context, the V21 5G manages to make a difference.

Open original

The V21 is not a top-of-the-range phone with a prohibitive cost, it is a very good phone from 349 euros that has understood one important thing: in the midst of many you have to know how to stand out and show your talent. The talent of the V21 is that it can take great photos using the front camera, which was finally “treated” as a series A camera. On this page we have published some photographs taken with the V21 camera as if it were a traditional camera: the yield is much higher than photos taken with some super wide cameras used on telephones with a much higher cost. In some cases it can rival even the main camera: they are really great photos.