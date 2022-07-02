ViX +: Confirm release date, price and all the content that will be available

After months of waiting, the time has come and TelevisaUnivision has confirmed the launch date of its premium streaming service ViX+. It will be July 21 when the new entertainment platform is available in the United States, Mexico and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America with a monthly price of $6.99 in the United States and MX$119 in Mexico.

ViX+ is the premium tier of ViX, the world’s first large-scale streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking world that launched last March, and will give subscribers access to the most extensive premium content in Spanish ever offered by a streaming service. subscription video on demand (SVOD), with over 10,000 hours of premium ad-free entertainment programming in its first year and up to 7,000 hours of live sports.

Consumers in the United States, Mexico and most Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America will be able to enjoy more than 70 ViX+ Original series and movies in the first year, which represents an average of at least one original premiere per week. When it launches, they will be available among the original premium series.”Maria Felix, the lady”, “the devil woman” Y “my neighbor the poster”, which has Selena Gomez as executive producer. ViX+ subscribers will also be able to catch international premieres of highly anticipated films coming exclusively to ViX+ in July, such as “Mirreyes against Godínez 2, ‘The retirement’” Y “sick love”.

Subscribers in the United States, Mexico and Latin American countries where the service is offered will have the opportunity to enjoy ViX+ through a free 7-day trial period. ViX+ will be available on all major platforms including Apple iOS and tvOS, Android mobile and Android TV OS devices, and all major streaming devices, TVs and online at vixplus.com. More platforms will be announced soon.

ViX+ will take advantage of TelevisaUnivision’s extensive intellectual property, production capacity and large video library, as well as content by leading Spanish-speaking creators and storytellers such as Salma Hayek Pinault, Eugenio Derbez, Maria Duenas, Selena Gomez, Mario Vargas Llosa, Santiago Lemon, Leonardo Padron Y Marc Cistare.

ViX+ Original Series

“The Devil’s Woman” – Series, premieres July 21: This series tells the story of Natalia Vallejo (Carolina Miranda), a primary school teacher with dreams of leaving her town to pursue a career in tourism, and Cristo Beltrán (José Ron), a notorious criminal who seems to be the town’s benefactor. When he becomes obsessed with Natalia, despite the fact that she loves another of hers, he goes to great lengths to seduce her.

Cast: Carolina Miranda, José Ron, Adriana Louvier, José Pablo Minor, Azul Guaita, Monica Dione, Alejandro Calva, Ianis Guerrero, Marco Tostado, Rodolfo Arias, Samadhi Zendejas, Sofía Lamas, Jonathan Islas, Arianne Pellicer

Available in the United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America

José Ron is the protagonist of ‘La Mujer del Diablo’. (Photo: ViX+)

“María Félix: la doña” – Series, the first two episodes will be available on July 21. The following episodes will be available every week. The series, based on journalistic investigation and testimonies from those closest to Maria Félix while she was alive, including Luis Martínez de Anda, her right-hand man and universal heir, recounts the life of the emblematic actress from her beginnings to her rise to fame. and more.

Cast: Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Romo, Abril Vergara, Guillermo García Cantú, Ana Bertha Espín, Josh Gutiérrez, Ximena Ayala, Markin López, Úrsula Pruneda, Ramón Medina, Helena Rojo.

Available in the United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Sandra Echeverría plays María Félix in the bioseries. (Photo: ViX+)

“My neighbor the cartel” – Documentary series, premieres on July 21: The three-part documentary series explores how the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa revealed the reach of the Mexican cartels in the United States, as well as the clash between the wealthy world of Southlake, Texas, and the seedy lifestyle of the drug cartels that They revolutionized the city.

Available in the United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

First-run movies on ViX+

“Mirreyes vs. Godínez 2, ‘El Retiro’” – Film, premieres on July 21: This hilarious film is the sequel to “Mirreyes contra Godínez”, a box office hit and considered one of the most successful of 2019 in Mexico. Everything was going well in the company until a tempting offer came up that made the team members fight against each other. To resolve their issues, they go on a corporate retreat where they try to get the team back together.

Cast: Daniel Tovar, Regina Blandón, Diana Bovio, Michelle Rodríguez, Christian Vázquez, Alejandro de Marino, Gloria Stalina, Roberto Aguirre, Carlos Ballarta, Dominika Paleta.

Available in the United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

The sequel to ‘Mirreyes vs. Godinez’ arrives on ViX+. (Photo: ViX+)

“Sick love” – Movie, opens July 27: The story of the love affairs of nine couples connected only by the complexity of human relationships will impact millions with one of the best Mexican casts of all time.

Cast: Estefanía Hinojosa, Gonzalo Vega Jr., Natalia Téllez, Luis Arrieta, Jesús Zavala, Paco Rueda, Cassandra Sánchez Navarro, Daniel Tovar, Camila Sodi, Alejandro de la Madrid, Eréndira Ibarra, Alberto Guerra, Mónica Huarte, Andrés Palacios, Fernanda Castillo , Adriana Louvier, Maya Zapata, Juan Pablo Medina.

Available in the United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Camila Sodi and Alejandro de la Madrid are part of the cast of ‘Sick Love’. (Photo: ViX+)

Sports on ViX+

Sports will also be part of ViX+ and the platform will have more than 3,000 live matches each year or the equivalent of more than 7,000 hours of live soccer in the United States and Mexico combined, offer superior service to fans with the best championships and leagues from all over the world.

ViX+ will offer exclusive live Liga MX matches each year in the United States and Mexico. ViX and ViX+ will have more than 200 live exclusive Liga de Expansión MX and Liga MX Femenil matches per year in the United States and Mexico.

ViX+ will be the only streaming service that will have all the coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches in Spanish in the United States. ViX and ViX+ will be the destination for UEFA national team championships, including the UEFA Nations League, the European World Cup and the Euro Qualifiers, UEFA Euro and Finalissima. In Mexico, ViX and ViX+ will be the digital destination for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

More series to premiere on ViX +

“Iron” – Series, premieres on July 21: A murder occurred in El Hierro, the most remote island of the Canary archipelago. Candela, an expert and determined judge, is forced to lead the murder investigation, despite only having recently arrived in El Hierro and not knowing anyone. The killer lives in the community, and everyone seems to know who she is. Diaz, a dishonest merchant, seems the perfect culprit. But it will not be so easy. He is never with Candela or with Díaz.

Cast: Candela Pena, Dario Grandinetti.

Available in: United States only.

“Pena ajena” – Series, premieres on July 21: Jesús and Nuria are going through a bad economic situation and that is why they live in an apartment owned by her father, who is determined to destroy their relationship. Jesús hopes to win over his in-laws by organizing a fancy exhibition of his photographic work. However, the artist’s predilection for embarrassing others threatens to ruin everything.

Cast: Adrian Uribe and Monica Huarte.

Available in: Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

“Rapa” – Series, premieres on July 29: Mayor Amparo Seoane, in her position for too long, was assassinated. Both Maite, a Civil Guard sergeant, and Tomás, the only witness to the murder, are obsessed with investigating the crime. When their paths cross, Tomás and Maite get dangerously close to the mayor’s murderer, but then a second homicide complicates the situation and both will find themselves facing a murderer they never imagined was always so close.

Cast: Javier Camera.

Available in: United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Keep reading

• Yalitza Aparicio will star in the episode of the new version of ‘Mujeres Asesinas’ for ViX+

• ViX+ confirms Macarena Achaga as the protagonist of ‘Antics of the Bad Girl’

• ‘Fucking Momias’: New TelevisaUnivision ViX+ series begins production