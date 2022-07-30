Vix+ presents Mirreyes vs. Godínez 2: El Retiro, his first original film

Mirreyes vs. Godinez 2 is the first original film of the new platform of streaming ViX+, available for Latin America and the United States.

By Berenice Bautista

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (AP).- After a bumpy start due to their cultural differences and a period in home office due to the pandemic, mirreyes Y Godinez they go to a camp of integration with spiritual dynamics to take one important decision for your business of footwear in Mirreyes vs. Godínez 2: The Retreat.

“It has been a feat to get to this point because we started filming in 2020 in March, a week and a half before they locked us all up,” said actress Regina Blandón, who reprises her character as Mich in the film, currently available on service streaming ViX+.

The pandemic caused the filming of the sequel to be put on hold. In the middle they filmed the special Mirreyes vs. Godinez Home Office, released in December 2020, and when shooting resumed, the dynamics had changed. To avoid contagion, they were together the entire time of the camp and also encapsulated themselves in a hotel in Mexico City.

“We were together 24/7, we had breakfast together, we ate together and we acted together,” Blandón said. “We needed to sleep together.”

The cast of the film, whose popular first installment, Mirreyes vs. Godinez premiered in 2019, it challenged audiences to try and figure out which scene is from before the pandemic and which is after.

“We went in skinnier and suddenly we got fatter,” said smiling Daniel Tovar, whose character as Genaro deepens his romantic relationship with Mich in the second film.

The rest of the characters are also going through changes: Nancy (Diana Bovio) is expecting her first baby with Shimón (Alex de Marino), and Sofi (Gloria Stalina) is more empowered, she no longer does everything for her office colleagues.

“It means an evolution in every way, I think it is a second part, or a 2.5, which is not forced at all, but rather arises precisely from what happened to all of us as a population, as people,” said De Marine.

The team is joined by Lua (Roberta Damián), a young “generation Z” concerned with improving environmental practices in the office to the point of prohibiting them from using disposable water bottles.

“I think that the new generations have to promote these new ideologies… the generations that are not used to it,” said Damián.

But the good vibes of the office are threatened when they receive a purchase offer from a powerful businesswoman played by Dominika Paleta. Once again, the differences from the first film come to the fore: the Mirreyes or yuppies yearn for that injection of capital, while the Godínez or modest office workers prefer to continue with their independent growth plan. To think twice, they decide to go to their camp in a van driven by receptionist Goyita, played by Michelle Rodríguez.

“She doesn’t drive, so she felt insecure because apart from that she had an abyss here and that’s when she told us ‘I don’t drive,’” Tovar recalled about one of the funniest moments of the shoot. “Like a pro, she did it.”

Another scene that you can laugh about now, but was somewhat terrifying at the time, was in the jungle in the coastal state of Veracruz, where there was a wasp nest in the middle of your shot.

“They were yelling ‘action!’ and we ran away,” said Blandón. “We ran from the wasps.”

Mirreyes vs. Godinez 2 is the first original film of the new platform of streaming ViX+, available for Latin America and the United States.

“We got to debut on ViX+, which I think is also amazing because it has a much bigger reach than the big screen,” said Tovar. “It is always incredible to see movies on the big screen, but people in most of Latin America and in the United States will have the opportunity to see them simultaneously at the time they want, at the time they like, as many times as they want,” he added.

As for the title, the actors agree that it is less and less about two opposing sides and more about a true team in which everyone complements each other.

“It is not that they are two tribes, but simply to be able to communicate to the public how important it is to make a team. That is the purpose of Mirreyes, not to separate, but how important it is to always be united, more so today”, said Stalina.

De Marino added: “Travels either unite you or separate you, but in this case they united us and managed to unite us for a long time.”