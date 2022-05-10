Vizzolo, the great escape of doctors and nurses from the hospital

Heavy shifts and more rewarding job offers risk emptying the presidium of Sudmilano

Stressful workloads, overwhelming shifts, few opportunities for professional growth and less and less operational support, and for months now “what was a flagship of public health has increasingly looked like an empty box”. It is a cry of alarm that comes from many parts, and that has actually been repeated for months, the one that is growing among the workers of Asst Melegnano Martesana where for some time now there has been a real “bleeding” of medical and nursing staff . To leave wards and departments, in some cases even strategic as is the emergency room – the department where the primary, two assistants and six nurses left, including the coordinator – are various professional figures who have responded, let the managers know of structure, calls for tenders and professional offers that are certainly more attractive. The result is that, as the trade union representatives and the health protection committee which for months has been launching appeals in defense of public health have pointed out for some time, the hospitals in South Milan, the Predabissi in particular, now seem to be in great suffering. The calls opened for the search for professional figures, both doctors and nurses, do not seem to be able to make up for the now increasingly chronic staff shortage, a situation that opens up strong areas of concern on the part of managers and employees. On the trade union front, however, the expectation of the imminent presentation of the strategic corporate organizational plan seems to prevail at the moment, a plan that, leaked by the health management, could give a decisive turn.

