Vizzotti and Manzur inaugurated works at the National Institute of Tropical Medicine

The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, the Chief of Staff, Juan Manzur, inaugurated this Wednesday the second stage of the construction of the campus of the National Institute of Tropical Medicine (Inmet) in Iguazú, with a investment that exceeds 600 million pesos and it will have biosafety laboratories to work with highly dangerous pathogens and housing for researchers, it was officially reported today.

From the National Ministry of Health they indicated that this work will have a Research Campus with more than a thousand square meters located in a nature reserve, and that it will also have homes for researchers and multiple equipment to strengthen scientific work.

Manzur and Vizzotti at the inauguration of the IMET works.

Prior to the opening ceremony, both national ministers together with the provincial authorities toured the facilities and highlighted the undertaking for scientific research.

“The Inmet is research, development, information, it is the virtuous circle that makes what is investigated later can have a scale in production and an impact on people’s health”commented Vizzotti who also remarked that this government was “refounding” key health policies for the people.

He also highlighted the investment of the national government: it was “more than 600 million pesos, more than 80 million in equipment, it is state-of-the-art equipment, it is quality,” and he specified that Inmet “already has some of the equipment to be part of the genomics network that is going to transcend sars-cov2, Covid-19. We are going to have that leap in quality,” he stressed.

He also explained that the institute has a “geopolitical look” and “articulation” in the region.

“The Inmet is a reference center of PAHO, yesterday it was recognized as a reference center of the Pan American Health Organization for leishmaniasis and in two years it will be a collaborative center so that Iguazú, Misiones, and Argentina have more and more importance in the region”.

For his part, Manzur highlighted the strategic view of the institution.

“There aren’t many of these centers in Latin America, there aren’t many globally,” he said, stressing that “this is where the state has to be, this is where we have to make the necessary investments to set up research and scientific entities of these characteristics. That is what we dreamed of at that time and that is what is becoming a reality today,” he said.

While the Governor of Misiones, Oscar Herrera Ahuad, highlighted this new stage of Inmet and recalled the process that gave rise to the institute in the management of the former president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, which was carried out in an act at the Academy of Medicine.

“That day science convinced politics and politics understood science, and today we are here,” said Ahuad, while stressing that it was not an easy decision at the time because it was necessary to convince the different interests in conflict with that moment of science and health.

“There too, science understood that it could not only live in Buenos Aires and in the center of the country, but also that the interior has enormous development capacities. All this has to do with a thought and development that today we have come to complete together hand with those who believed in Misiones”.

He also recalled that this work ran out of funding from 2015 to 2019, and the province continued to maintain its continuity. And he highlighted the initiative of the national government in this new stage of resuming the works and completing the first and second of the Inmet.

“These are the works that serve the people in the face of such a structure. That is why I want to celebrate this,” concluded Ahuad.