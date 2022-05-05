Vladimir Guerrero Jr. multitalented: hits, catches and kicks (+Video)

The first baseman of the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has accustomed the fans to see his great feats with the bat. His numbers with the wood are truly crazy for his young age and in this 2022, he aims to continue registering enormous statistics from the offensive point of view.

At this point in the season, his offensive numbers express a good performance on his part. Perhaps he is not so spectacular, but the truth is that he has fulfilled and will probably improve from here on out.

His offensive line is .286/.350/.527, with 6 home runs, 4 doubles, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored. In addition, he has a total of 26 hits in 91 at-bats. All this in 25 meetings.

However, today what he showed off was not his performance at the plate, but with the glove or rather, with the first baseman mascot.

tremendous move

In today’s matchup between the Canadian Birds and the New York Yankees, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero tested his flexibility and maneuverability in the cold corner.

It was the ninth inning and the bases were loaded with a couple of outs on the board. The Blue Jays were leading 2-1 over the Bronx Bombers when it was time for shortstop and eighth in manager Aaron Boone’s order, Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The right-hander dribbled a short drive off third base that third baseman Matt Chapman had to catch. Rushed by the complexity of the connection and the speed of the runner, his shot at first was bad, he bounced on the grass and it seemed that he would not be dominated.

But there was Vladdy Jr. to say that the game was over because he wanted it that way. With an excellent spread of the legs and a fierce slap, he put the lock on a duel that, if that ball had gone, would surely have won the visit.

With this win, Toronto moved 2.5 games behind New York in the fight for the top spot in the American League East Division.