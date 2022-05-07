Vladimir Putin apologizes to the Israeli prime minister for his foreign minister’s statement on Hitler

Russian President Vladimir Putin today apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benet for comments this week by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood.

“The prime minister accepted the president’s apology Putin for Lavrov’s comments and thanked him for clarifying the president’s view of the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust”, the Benet press office said in a statement.

The statements of Lavrovwhich went so far as to state that the worst anti-Semites were Jews, provoked a reaction from the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, who described those words as “unforgivable and unacceptable”, demanded an apology from all the victims of the Holocaust and summoned the Russian ambassador in Israel.

This exchange of statements has caused the most tense moment in relations between the two countries since the war began in Ukraineon which the Israeli state has maintained a lukewarm stance so as not to cloud the strategic alliance that both nations have in Syria, through which Moscow allows Israel to bomb Iranian and Hezbollah militia positions.

Benet He also proposed to his Russian counterpart several options for the evacuation of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in that port city in southern Ukraine where it is estimated that more than 20,000 civilians have died.

This “humanitarian request” comes after Benet spoke yesterday with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Putin promised to allow the evacuation of civilians through a United Nations and Red Cross humanitarian corridor, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

The Ukrainian president indicated yesterday on his Twitter account that he had also addressed Lavrov’s “scandalous and completely unacceptable comments” with Benet.

According to the Kremlin, Putin spoke with Benet about “historical memory, the Holocaust and the situation in Ukraine,” without mentioning an apology.

Putin This morning he also sent a message to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to “congratulate” him on Israel’s Independence Day, a gesture of relaxation after the controversy over Lavrov’s statements, who went so far as to accuse Israel of “supporting the regime Ukrainian neo-Nazi.

“I am confident that Russian-Israeli relations based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect will continue to develop for the benefit of our peoples and for the strengthening of peace and security in the Middle East,” he said. Putinaccording to the presidential office.

EFE