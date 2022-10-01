Vladimir Putin calls on Ukraine to end the war and return to the negotiating table | NEWS | D.W.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called this Friday (09.30.2022) for Ukraine to immediately end the war and return to the negotiating table, but warned that the option made by the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions to join Russia is “final”. “The inhabitants of Lugansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia become our citizens forever,” Putin told the country’s political elite. “The people voted for our common future,” he added, referring to the outcome of pseudo-renendums organized to justify annexation, contrary to international law.

“We call on the kyiv regime to immediately cease fire, put an end to military actions, to the war that unleashed in 2014 and return to the negotiating table,” Putin said in a speech prior to the signing of the treaties of this illegal annexation. with four Ukrainian regions in the St. George Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Putin celebrates with the pro-Russian representatives of the occupied Ukrainian regions the signing of the annexation, which violates international law.

Putin railed against Western “imperialism.” “The West is willing to do anything to preserve the neocolonial system that allows it to parasitize and, in reality, loot the entire world,” the Russian president denounced to the political elite. “They want to see us as a colony,” he assured. And he even accused “Anglo-Saxon” countries of being behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. “Sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons, they have gone on to unbelievable sabotage, but this is a fact, having organized explosions in the international Nord Stream gas pipelines, which stretch across the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” he said.

Vladimir Putin, signing the annexation document.

“The collapse of Western hegemony that has begun has no way back,” he added. The Russian president insisted, however, that his country “does not aspire” to restore the Soviet Union, despite the offensive in Ukraine and the annexation of four Ukrainian regions after “referendums” denounced by kyiv and Westerners. “The USSR disappeared, the past cannot be brought back. And Russia has no need for that today, we do not aspire to that,” Putin declared before signing the protocol together with the pro-Russian representatives of the Ukrainian regions under Russian control. of annexation.

lgc (afp/efe/tageschau)