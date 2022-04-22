Vladimir Putin declares victory in the battle for Mariupol

the russian president Vladimir Putin declared victory on Thursday at the battle for Mariupol despite the fact that an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters remain entrenched in a gigantic steel factory, and ordered his soldiers not to attack the bastion but to isolate it “so that not even a fly passes.”

Putin expressed concern for the lives of Russian soldiers by deciding not to send them to evict the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, where staunch defenders hide in a maze of underground corridors.

The president made his comments at a time when satellite images showed more than 200 new graves inside a town where Ukrainian authorities say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents who have died in the fighting. The images, from Maxar Technologies, show long rows of graves extending from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of “concealing their military crimes” by taking the bodies of the city’s civilians and burying them in Manhush.

After nearly two months of deadly bombardment that has largely reduced Mariupol to smoldering ruins, Russian forces appear to control the rest of the strategic southern city, including its critically damaged port.

But a few thousand Ukrainian soldiers, according to Moscow estimates, have stubbornly held out for weeks at the steel plant, despite attacks by Russian forces and repeated demands that they surrender. Some 1,000 civilians are also trapped there, according to Ukrainian officials.

Rather than send soldiers to finish off the defenders in a potentially bloody frontal assault, Russia appears intent on maintaining the siege and waiting for the fighters to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition.

Boychenko rejected any idea that Mariupol had fallen into Russian hands.

“The city was, is and remains Ukrainian,” he declared. “Today our brave warriors, our heroes, are defending our city.”

The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin’s biggest victory so far in the Ukraine war. It would help Moscow secure more of the coastline, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean peninsula — which it seized in 2014 — and free up more forces to join the larger and potentially more consequential battle to come. it is being fought over Donbas, the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine.

In a joint appearance with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin declared: “The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” and congratulated Shoigu.

Shoigu predicted the steel plant could be taken in three to four days, but Putin said that would be “useless” and put Russian lives at risk.

“There is no need to go up into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” he said. “Block this industrial zone so that not even a fly passes.”

The plant covers 11 square kilometers (4 square miles) and has about 24 kilometers (15 miles) of tunnels and bunkers.

“The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really tough places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try to capture territory and also surround the Ukrainian forces and declare a major victory,” said retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry.

Russian officials have said for weeks that capturing the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region is the main goal of the war. Moscow forces opened the new phase of fighting this week along a 480-kilometre (300-mile) front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Although Russia continued its heavy air and artillery strikes in those areas, it did not appear to gain significant ground in recent days, according to military analysts, who said Moscow forces were continuing to intensify the offensive.

A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to comment on the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Ukrainians were hampering the Russian effort to push south from Izyum.

Several rockets hit a Kharkiv neighborhood on Thursday, and at least two civilians were burned to death in their car. A school and a residential building were also hit, and firefighters tried to put out a fire and search for anyone trapped.

Meanwhile, Western nations have rushed to send heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it counter the offensive in the east.

US President Joe Biden announced $800 million in additional military aid, including heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones. But he also warned that the $13.6 billion approved by Congress last month for military and humanitarian aid is “almost exhausted” and more will be needed.

In all, more than 100,000 people are believed to be trapped with little or no food, water, heating or medicine in Mariupol, whose prewar population was about 430,000. More than 20,000 people have died in the siege, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The city has drawn global attention for being the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, including deadly attacks on a maternity hospital and a theater.