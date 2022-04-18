Vladimir Putin demands ownership of a church in Jerusalem

Jerusalem- the russian president Vladimir Putin demanded ownership for Russia of the Alexander Nevsky Church in the Old City of Jerusalem, in a letter addressed to the Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennetton the grounds that it is a pending promise from its predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The dispute over the ownership of that temple, also known as the Holy Trinity Cathedral and belonging to the Russian Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, now resurfaces after Netanyahu promised Putin to transfer it to Russia in the wake of the 2020 release of the Israeli Naamah Issachar from a Russian prison convicted of possession of cannabis.

The letter, sent last night according to the Ynet portal, comes at a time when Russia has expressed its discomfort with the Israeli position in the war of Ukrainewhich went from the ambiguity of the first weeks to condemning the massacre of civilians in Bucha and supporting its suspension from the UN Human Rights Council.

As a result of this anger, the Israeli ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Ben Zviwas also quoted yesterday by the Russian Foreign Ministry to clarify the statements of the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapidabout.

“There was a poorly camouflaged attempt to take advantage of the situation in Ukraine to distract the attention of the international community from one of the oldest unresolved conflicts: the Israeli-Palestinian one,” the Russian ministry noted.

Israel maintained a position of lax condemnation regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so as not to harm the geostrategic alliance it maintains with Russia in Syria, where it allows it to attack pro-Iranian targets, although in recent weeks it has raised its tone, partly due to pressure from the United States, Israel’s main foreign partner.

Russia controls de facto ownership of that church since 1890, for under the Ottoman Empire it was recognized that belonged to the “glorious Russian kingdom”, and in 2017 Moscow claimed ownership of the place for the first time before the Israeli Justice based on that statement, although the Russian kingdom no longer exists.

In 2020, Netanyahu decided that the property dispute could not be resolved in court as it was a “sacred place”, and ordered the Russian government to be registered as the owner of the Alexander Nevsky Church with the Israeli Land Registry Commissioner.

However, the new Bennett-led coalition government sent the ruling back to the Supreme Court, which suspended the final recognition of Russian ownership, and set up a committee that should determine ownership of the site.