Vladimir Putin does not find support in members of the United Nations Security Council

United Nations – The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinfound no support from members of the United Nations Security Councilat an emergency meeting Monday night called for his actions to bring breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The United States described its decision as a pretext for a larger invasion, many members condemned its violation of territorial integrity, and even China, a close ally, called for diplomacy and a peaceful solution.

Ukraine called for the unusual evening session along with the United States, five European countries and Mexico to condemn actions taken Monday by Putin to recognize the independence of Luhansk and Donetskwho have been at war for almost eight years, and order their troops to “keep the peace” in the two regions.

Russia was taking over the Security Council presidency this month and wanted the meeting to take place behind closed doors, but diplomats said they had agreed to an open session under intense pressure from the West and other members.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, dismissed as “nonsense” the announcement that Russian troops were in the breakaway zone as peacekeepers, saying their presence was “clearly the basis for Russia’s attempt to create a pretext for a larger invasion of Ukraine.” The ambassador affirmed that the world should not “look the other way” because “history tells us that looking the other way in the face of such hostility will be a much more costly path.”

Putin, he said, is testing “how much he can push us” and all countries must stand up for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and all countries, Thomas-Greenfield said.

France’s ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, said Russia “is choosing the path of defiance and confrontation, despite the tireless de-escalation efforts of recent weeks and days” in which the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

“We will continue these efforts and ask Russia to go along with its words when it claims to be in favor of dialogue and reverse the decision to recognize separatist entities.”

The British ambassador to the United Nations, Barabara Woodward, said there were reports that Russian troops and tanks had entered Donetsk and Luhansk and warned that “an invasion of Ukraine unleashes the forces of war, death and destruction on the people of Ukraine”.

Woodward urged the Security Council to ask Russia to stop any military action, condemn the aggression against a sovereign state and defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as demand that Russia respect its obligations under the United Nations Charter. This was virtually impossible given Russia’s veto power over the council’s actions.

In very brief remarks, Chinese UN Ambassador Zhang Jun made no mention of Monday’s Russian actions, saying all sides “must exercise restraint and avoid any action that could stoke tensions.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, demanded that Russia cancel its recognition of the independence of the separatist regions, immediately withdraw its “occupation troops” and return to the negotiating table.

He also criticized the Security Council for failing to act in the past and urged its members to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite Putin’s actions, he said, “Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders have been and will remain unchanged regardless of any declarations and actions by the Russian Federation.”

Although Ukraine has the right to self-defense under the United Nations Charter, he said, “we are committed to a peaceful and diplomatic path and remain firmly on it. We are on our land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone. We don’t owe anyone anything and we won’t give anything away to anyone.”

The ambassador added that there should be no doubt about this because “it is not February 2014,” when Russia invaded Crimea, which was later annexed, and Ukraine was not ready. “It’s February 2022,” he said.

For his part, the Russian ambassador to the UN accused the United States and its Western allies of pushing Ukraine towards an “armed provocation”.

Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine of drastically increasing artillery fire on residential areas in Luhansk and Donetsk and on Russian towns near the border.

He claimed that Ukraine has concentrated 120,000 troops along the front with pro-Russian separatists in the east.

Separatist authorities said on Monday that at least four civilians had been killed by Ukrainian shells in the previous 24 hours, with several wounded. The Ukrainian military said two Ukrainian soldiers had been killed over the weekend and another wounded on Monday. Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchyuk insisted that Ukrainian forces were not returning fire.