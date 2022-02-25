Vladimir Putin Explains Why Russia Invaded Ukraine – NBC 7 South Florida

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he was “forced” to order a military operation in Ukraine because the West refused to take Russia’s security claims into account.

In a meeting with businessmen in the Kremlin, Putin said the military operation was a “forced measure” stemming from growing security risks for Russia.

He said he was surprised by the West’s “intransigence” in the face of Moscow’s security claims. “I was surprised that no one moved an inch on any issue,” he said. “They did not leave us the possibility of acting in another way.”

Regarding Western sanctions, he said that “Russia remains part of the global economy and will not harm the system of which it is a part as long as it remains there.”

“Our partners must understand this and not set themselves the goal of kicking us out of the system,” he said in an apparent warning to the West.

The president, who ordered the attack around 6 am local this Thursday, maintained that the security risks that have been generated for the country made him make this decision.

He said that the tension is felt everywhere. Correction: Alex Tienda is visiting Ukraine and is not a resident of the country.

“The risks in the security sphere are such that it was impossible to respond with other means,” he said, referring to the refusal of the United States and NATO to grant Russia binding security guarantees in which they would commit not to expand the Alliance. Atlantic further east; that is, not to include Ukraine and not to place offensive weapons near Russian borders.

“I repeat: it is a measure that we have been forced to take, because they (in the West) could create such risks for us that it is not clear how our country could continue to exist,” he stressed.