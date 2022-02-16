“Vladimir Putin has already won”, West knocked out – Libero Quotidiano





Maurizio Stefanini February 15, 2022

Founder and director of Limes Italian Geopolitics Magazine, Lucio Caracciolo he gave life to his editorial creation immediately after the end of the communist bloc in the prediction that, once the ideological opposition between East East ended, Italy needed to understand what its national interest was and how to pursue it. We ask him first: in short, is this war between Russia and Ukraine going to happen or not? «The question should obviously be addressed first of all to Putin, since it is he who decides. I would reply that it seems to me very unlikely that it will happen in the time and manner foreseen by the Americans, that is, the day after tomorrow ».

So Putin would wait longer to strike?

“No. In my opinion he has no interest in striking, at least at the state of the art, because he is already getting what he wants. That is, it is maintaining the pressure on Ukraine and pushing it to some form of agreement which should enshrine the principle that, at least in the time to come, Ukraine does not ask to join NATO ”.

So is it getting its result?

«At the state of the art, I repeat, because everything is evolving, yes. Its aim is to destabilize Ukraine and divide NATO. The second purpose is achieved from the start, because NATO as it is known does not have a single line on Russia and above all the American leadership seems to me rather confused and uncertain, and in any case does not want to engage in a war against Russia. As for the destabilization of Ukraine, here too America contributes by emphasizing the Russian threat and favoring the destabilization of Ukraine, raising panic. In short, everything Zelenski said unsuccessfully in Washington: if you continue like this, here we will remain in our underwear ».

Was there a backlash from the flight from Kabul?

«I think that at the moment the first concern of Biden and his people is not to miss the medium-term vote. So they are not really very focused on Ukraine, and this also means that they do not have a strategic vision, while for Putin it is an existential question. Life or death. So there is a profound diversity of stakes between Americans and Russians ».

Between Americans and Russians or between Americans and Putin? To what extent does Putin’s interest coincide with Russia’s interest?

«It depends on what is meant by Russia. If we think of the state, I would say yes. It is clear that Russia has an interest in destabilizing Ukraine, whatever its leader. The Russians, but I also believe Putin, it is not that they have all this desire to wage war against a people they consider very intimate. Putin himself says: “we, the Ukrainians and Belarusians are the same people”. It would be a kind of civil war ».

Does the situation contribute to rediscovering this link? Or does it not lead to pushing the Ukrainians towards the West?

“It’s all to see. Since Westerners have decided they are unwilling to die for Kiev, I frankly don’t think Ukrainians are in such a rush to get in. We are willing to arm them so that they may eventually fight them, but given the balance of power the Ukrainians beyond their feelings I don’t think they have a particular interest in fighting alone against the Russians ».





But if there really was war, what would be the most probable scenario? A symbolic resistance like Czechoslovakia in 1968, or bitter resistance like Finland in 1939?

«Now let’s not exaggerate, the Russians are not completely stupid. It is clear that if they entered Kiev with tanks it would be total suicide for them, because they would get the opposite of what they want. That is, they would compact NATO, albeit temporarily; they would lose face internationally; and would unleash a series of devastating sanctions against them. The Russians are already waging war by other means, starting with cyber, propaganda, disinformation. In short, we are already seeing an ongoing clash that no longer has much to do with the wars we experienced in the 1900s ».

There is also a controversy over whether Putin is backing up a whole series of autocracy export operations.

“I don’t think Putin has much interest in the political classifications of regimes. He has an interest in that the regimes around him are if not friends or allies, at least they are not enemies. Today Ukraine can no longer be, as it has long been, in the Russian sphere of influence, but the Russians think it may not enter the US. After that, in 20 years we will talk about it again ».





And the interest of Italy?

“That there is no war, first of all. A real war with shootings and battles would first of all mean a mass escape from Ukraine and Italy is the country hosting the largest Ukrainian community in Europe. Hundreds of thousands of people would come to us. Secondly, there could be, but not necessarily, repercussions on gas supplies or, this is already more certain, on the price of energy. Then we have to see what kind of sanctions we would adopt against Russia and the counter-sanctions that Russia would adopt against us. Knowing that in any case they would be heavy ».