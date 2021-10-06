News

Vladimir Putin, how he beat Tom Cruise and his latest $ 5.4 million film – Libero Quotidiano

The first film crew in orbit is Russian: director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild arrived on the ISS space station to shoot the film “The Challenge”, anticipating Tom Cruisand who postponed the trip to next year – the producers asked for $ 5.4 million to shoot the film which should be guaranteed by the state film fund: a move that has sparked protests both in the scientific environment and among cosmonauts accusing the space agency of stealing resources that should be better used for research activities in space exploration.

“After space tourism, the business now expands to entertainment and Moscow, the day after the celebrations for the launch of the first Sputnik, beats Washington again. the space agency Roscosmos and its director Dmitry Rogozin dedicated themselves specified that it is the result of a joint scientific education project aimed at young people with the Channel One television channel “, revealed the Corriere della Sera.

For the casting, three thousand actresses had come forward with an online request, among which twenty candidates were selected, arriving then at the choice of the blonde Yulia Peresild and of the reserve Alena Mordovina, also a popular face with brown hair. The space agency then provided rapid training (almost like in the movie) about four months to familiarize the two guests with the Soyuz environment. After filming, the crew will return home on October 16 with commander Oleg Novitskiy in orbit since last April. Producers to shoot the film asked for 400 million rubles (about 5.4 million dollars) which should be guaranteed by the State Film Fund.


