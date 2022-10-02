Vladimir Putin: Is Russia alone in defending the annexation of the territory of Ukraine?

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has followers in his cause of building a new world order, but he has remained alone in his defense of the annexation of the territories occupied by his Army in the east and south of Ukraine.

“All over the world, including Europe and the United States, we have many co-religionists. We feel and note their support. In different countries and societies, an anti-colonial and liberating movement is developing against unipolar hegemony,” he assured. Vladimir Putin in the speech he delivered on Friday in the Kremlin before signing annexation treaties with four Ukrainian regions (Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia).

Vladimir Putin he spoke of a “new geopolitical reality” in which the West will no longer dictate the rules of the game. In this he has the support of China, whose leader, Xi Jinping, has called on him to lead a changing world together and defend the interests of developing countries.

Other powers such as India, Iran and Turkey share his vision, but none have supported either his military adventure or the Kremlin’s radical interpretation of the right to self-determination of peoples in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin has tried, in vain, to gather support by referring to the precedent of the independence of Kosovo (2008), a pandora’s box that the Kremlin already used that same year to attack Georgia and recognize the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

China and India, paper allies

Russia It has its main allies in Asia. China, pitted against the US over Taiwan, and India, resentful of Washington’s flirtations with Pakistan, have turned their backs on the West.

Vladimir Putin has bet all its cards on Beijing in its antagonism with Washington. China is the main trading partner for Russiawhich supplies it with large quantities of raw materials, in addition to supporting each other in the international arena.

The same happens with India, which Moscow supplies with heavy weapons, including anti-aircraft missiles, and hydrocarbons at very advantageous prices.

Both also support Moscow in its criticism of European countries for blocking the arrival of Ukrainian grain and Russian fertilizers to poor countries.

In mid-September, Vladimir Putin He tried to dispel all doubts about the “special military operation” of Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

It didn’t go well for him. The most that Chinese and Indians get is to abstain when the United States wanted to approve a resolution condemning the annexations in the UN Security Council on Friday.

“This is not the time for wars,” Modi told him. Meanwhile, Beijing has called on him to “respect the territorial integrity of all countries”, a dogma of faith for the Asian giant.

Russia can not aspire to more. And it is that China has spent decades persecuting separatism in Tibet and Xinjiang, while the Indians have never stopped fighting with Pakistan for control of Kashmir.

Turkey, the impossible mediator

As with China, Turkey maintains an almost impossible balance between Moscow and kyiv. Despite being a member of NATO, it is a great commercial and geopolitical partner of Russiafrom which it buys weapons and cooperates in nuclear energy, but also from Ukraine.

The interests you share with Russia in Syria and the Caucasus, Ankara was left with no choice but to offer itself as a mediator. In fact, peace was never closer than at the end of March with the meetings in Istanbul.

The Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condemned in 2014 the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and has not stopped denouncing the persecution of the Tatar minority by the Kremlin.

This very week, Ankara did not hesitate to describe the separatist referendums in Ukraine and on Saturday the Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the annexation, which it considered “a serious violation of the principles of international law.”

It doesn’t matter what Russia has abandoned Armenia to its fate in favor of the Turkish ally, Azerbaijan, and that it does not support the independence aspirations of the Kurds in northern Syria.

Both Chinese and Indians, and especially the Turks, advocate peace negotiations between kyiv and Moscow, but consider that the Kremlin has slammed the door on those hopes with annexation.

Serbia and Belarus, without room for maneuver

Russians and Serbs have been allies since time immemorial. Both Slavic peoples fought for decades against the Turks and Ottomans.

The problem for Belgrade has a name: Kosovo. The Serbian government cannot support pro-Russian Ukrainian separatism, as it would contradict its state policy and its desire to join the European Union, which has already sent it serious warnings.

For this reason, although it has not supported Western economic sanctions against Moscow, it does openly support Ukrainian sovereignty and independence.

The Serbian president, Alexandr Vucic, assured last Wednesday when the outcome of the separatist referendums in the south and east of Ukraine that he would not recognize his results.

Belarus is part of a State Union with Russiaof which he is an accomplice in the current military campaign in Ukrainesince it ceded its territory to enter the neighboring country, take the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and get dangerously close to kyiv.

But, in fact, the last European dictator, the Belarusian Alexandr Lukashenko, has never recognized Crimea’s independence and hosted the Donbas peace negotiations for more than five years.

Recently, Lukashenko traveled to separatist Abkhazia, but has not yet dared to speak out on the Ukrainian annexation, worried that a new round of Western sanctions would end up strangling his ailing regime.



