Vladimir Putin justifies escalation of attacks in Ukraine

Zaporizhia – Russian forces continued this Monday with their military offensive in Ukrainetrying to capture the crucial port city of Mariupol, as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day national holiday, with the Russian president Vladimir Putin trying to justify the invasion.

Determined to prove the success of an invasion now in its 11th week, Russian troops have intensified their attacks on a steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, where some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand.

The steel mill is the only part of the city that has not been conquered by invaders. Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and would allow Russia establish a land corridor to the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which it seized in 2014.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian army warned of a high probability of missile attacks, noting that Russian troops were seizing “personal documents of the local population for no good reason” in the Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhia, the city where many of those fleeing from Mariupol have gathered.

The military alleged that Russian soldiers were seizing the documents to force residents to join the Victory Day commemorations.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskywarned that the anniversary, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945, could be accompanied by a new attack.

However, the Russians “have nothing to celebrate,” he said. Linda Thomas Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, speaking to CNN. “They have not managed to defeat the Ukrainians,” she said.

“They have failed to divide the world or divide NATO. They have only managed to isolate themselves internationally and become a pariah state throughout the world,” he added.

Speaking Monday during the military parade marking the Russian holiday, Putin tried to justify the invasion by saying it was necessary to prevent what he described as “an absolutely unacceptable threat, right next to our borders.” Putin has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine was planning to attack Russia, which kyiv has steadfastly denied.

“The danger increased day by day,” he said, so “Russia preventively rejected an aggression,” he added.

Putin again lambasted the West for not heeding Russian demands for security guarantees and a reversal of NATO’s perceived expansion, arguing that it left Moscow no choice but to invade.

The Russian president has, at least so far, given no indication of the next phase of the invasion or called for the complete capture of Mariupol, which his forces have shelled and besieged for weeks.

Ukrainian fighters at the port city’s steel plant have rejected Russian deadlines to lay down their arms, even as attacks by fighter jets, artillery and tanks continue.

“We are under constant attack,” assured the captain Svyatoslav Palamardeputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, a unit that controls the steel mill.

The lieutenant Illya Samoilenko, another member of the Azov Regiment, said there were some 200 wounded soldiers at the plant. He declined to say how many healthy fighters remained. Fighters lack life-saving equipment and have to dig by hand to free people from bunkers that have collapsed under shellfire.