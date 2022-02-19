Vladimir Putin made a new show of power and led military exercises with nuclear-capable missiles

A Russian paratrooper during a joint exercise by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus this Saturday (Russian Defense Ministry / AFP)

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinreleased this saturday strategic military exercises including ballistic missiles in a context of strong tension around Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and interface they quoted the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovto confirm the start of the manoeuvres, which they are followed from Moscow by Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko .

The objective of these maneuvers is, according to the Russian government, “test readiness level” of the forces of the country and the “reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear weapons”.

Peskov guaranteed on Friday that it is “a regular workout” which has been “notified to various countries by various means”.

“Everything is clearly regulated and no one has to have any doubts or concerns because everything has been previously notified”he said, adding that they are maneuvers “fully transparent and fully understandable for foreign specialists”.

“They should not give rise to any kind of concern”he reiterated.

Russian “strategic” forces, in their broadest definition, serve to respond to threats, including in the event of nuclear war. They are equipped with intercontinental missiles, long-range strategic bombers, submarines, surface ships and naval aviation with long-range conventional missiles.

These maneuvers take place amidst the escalation of tensions with Western countries, which accuse Moscow of having deployed 150,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine with a view to invading this former Soviet republic..

Moscow denies these intentions and has announced a series of troop withdrawals since Tuesday, but without convincing Westerners.

These exercises began after a Ukrainian soldier was killed in clashes with pro-Russian separatists in the east of the countryas announced by the Ukrainian army, amid tension over a possible invasion by Russia.

“As a result of a shelling, a Ukrainian soldier was fatally injured by a shell splinter”, noted the military authorities of eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian armed forces and pro-Russian separatists they accused each other of new attacks and of violating the ceasefire in the east of the country.

The Kiev army reported 66 armed incidents as of 7:00 a.m. on Saturday (local time).a particularly high number, while rebels in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk called the situation “critical”.

The Kiev statement said that the rebels used banned 82mm and 120mm howitzers in their attacks against frontline towns in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine.

“The armed forces control the situation and continue to carry out their mission to repel and contain the armed aggression of the Russian Federation”, indicates the text.

For his part, the leader of the separatist region of Lugansk, in the east of the country, ordered this Saturday the general mobilization, amid fears of an escalation in the conflict.

“I declare the general mobilization in the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic” indicates the decree, signed by the head of the region, Leonid Pasechnik. Shortly before, the separatist region of Donetsk also decreed general mobilization.

Despite the tensions at the beginning of this weekend, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky maintains his planned trip this Saturday to the Munich conferencein Germany, his cabinet said, despite fears of a Russian attack.

