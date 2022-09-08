Vladimir Putin mocks the West and assures that he will continue in Ukraine: “We will not lose anything”

MOSCOW — Moscow will continue with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinwho scoffed at attempts by the West to corner the Kremlin with sanctions.

Speaking at an annual economic forum in the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, Putin said the main objective of sending troops to Ukraine was to protect the civilian population in the east of that country after eight years of fighting.

“It was not us who initiated the military action, we are trying to put an end to it,” Putin said, reaffirming his argument that he sent soldiers to the neighboring country to protect the separatist regions, which have the support of Moscow, which are fighting with the forces of kyiv in a conflict that erupted in 2014 after the Russian annexation of Crimea.

“All our actions have been aimed at helping the people who live in Donbas, it is our duty and we will fulfill it until the end,” he added.

Putin said that Russia has strengthened its sovereignty in the face of Western sanctions, which he said border on aggression.

“Russia has resisted the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West,” he said. “I’m sure we haven’t lost anything and we won’t lose anything. The most important benefit is the strengthening of our sovereignty, it is an inevitable result of what is happening”.

According to Putin, Russia’s economy and financial situation has stabilized, consumer price inflation has slowed down and unemployment has remained low.

“There has been a certain polarization in the world and within the country, but I consider it positive,” he added. “Everything that is unnecessary, that is harmful, everything that has prevented us from moving forward will be rejected and we will gain pace because development can only be based on sovereignty.”

In addition, he stressed that Russia will continue to protect its sovereignty against what he described as an attempt by the United States and its allies to preserve its global dominance and said that “the world should not be based on the dictation of a country that considers itself a representative of the Almighty (…) and bases its policies on its supposed exclusivity”.

Putin also mocked Western attempts to cap the price of Russian oil and gas, calling the idea “stupid.” while indicating that Moscow will not lack customers in Asia: “Demand is so high in global markets that we will not have any problem selling it.”

“The attempt to limit prices by administrative means is simply a delusion, sheer nonsense,” he added. “It will only lead to an increase in prices.”

The Russian president rejected the European Union’s argument that his country is using energy as a weapon by cutting off gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Putin reaffirmed the Russian argument that Western sanctions have hampered the maintenance of the last remaining turbine, which forced the closure. And he repeated that Moscow is ready to “push the button” and start pumping gas “from tomorrow” through Nord Stream 2, which has been paralyzed by the German authorities.