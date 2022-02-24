Vladimir Putin starts war in Ukraine

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinannounced on Thursday a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with Russian actions will result in “consequences they have never seen before.”

He said the attack was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, an argument the United States had predicted it would use to justify an invasion.

In a televised speech, Putin accused the United States and its allies of neglecting Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and to offer Moscow security guarantees. He added that Russia does not have the goal of occupying Ukraine.

The US president lamented the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack against Ukraine and assured that the world “will hold Russia accountable.”

As Putin delivered his speech, loud bangs could be heard in Kiev, Kharkiv and elsewhere in Ukraine.

A full-scale Russian invasion could cause huge casualties and topple the democratically elected government in Ukraine. And the consequences of the conflict and the subsequent sanctions against Russia could reverberate around the world, affecting energy supplies in Europe, shaking financial markets around the world and putting at risk the balance that had been established on the continent after the Cold War.

Putin said that the Russian military operation is aimed at ensuring the “demilitarization” of Ukraine. He called on Ukrainian soldiers to “immediately lay down their arms and go home.”

The president announced the military operation after the Kremlin reported that rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Russia for military help to repel Ukrainian “aggression.” The announcement immediately sparked fears that Moscow would present it as a justification for starting a war, just as the West had warned.

Shortly afterward, in an emotional address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Moscow’s claims that his country was a threat to Russia and warned that a Russian invasion could cost tens of thousands of lives.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” Zelenskyy said in Russian. “But if they attack us, if they try to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and those of our children, we will defend ourselves. When they attack us, they will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he asked to set up a call with Putin on Wednesday night, but got no response from the Kremlin.

The military operation It was announced at a time when an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is taking place. It is the second meeting this week, following a request from the Kiev Government in light of recent events.

At the meeting, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the Russian president directly, urging him to “prevent his troops from attacking Ukraine” if it is confirmed that “an operation is under preparation.”

His deputy for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, specified that she had information about a “closure of airspace” of civil flights by Russia near the border with Ukraine, and that “military columns were heading towards Ukraine”, although she specified that the data could not be verified by the UN.

At the same emergency Security Council meeting, the second in three days, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a similar request to the Russian president.

“Give your troops, your tanks, your planes back to Russia!” the diplomat demanded. “Avoid the abyss before it’s too late,” she added.