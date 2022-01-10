Vladimir Putin, the sheriff of the east

Russian President Vladimir Putin presents himself to the key week of negotiations with the West faithful to his rhetoric: the threat to Kazakhstan’s state institutions is not caused by spontaneous protests due to the increase in fuel prices, but is the result of “methods in Maidan style “. The reference is to the square in Kiev, symbol of the protests against the Ukrainian government in 2014, included by the Kremlin in the list of “color revolutions” sponsored by the West. “We will not allow the scenario of the so-called color revolutions to take place”, the leader of the Kremlin warned, reiterating that for Moscow what happened in Kazakhstan is “an external aggression”.

Given the business card with which Putin is presenting himself in Geneva, it is good not to expect miraculous solutions from the double negotiation appointment – today the US-Russia talks, Wednesday the NATO-Russia Council into which the European Union returns (through the window). NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said it: it is not “realistic” that this week’s talks with Moscow can resolve the issues that have led to the rekindling of tensions on the Ukrainian border.

There are many reasons, but Putin’s determination in reasserting Russian hegemony in the former Soviet sphere certainly counts a lot, a project born of the belief that the end of the USSR was “a serious geopolitical disaster”. As the Wall Street Journal recalls, the adventure in Kazakhstan, at the request of the country’s leader, follows almost 15 years of Russian interventionism in Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine and elsewhere: all interventions aimed at bringing these countries even closer to Russia, supporting leaders aligned with the Kremlin, playing the role of regional brokers, or trying to undermine those who have shown deference to the West.

According to several analysts, Putin is convinced of the mutual benefits of deeper integration between Russia and the former Soviet republics and is determined to reject what he sees as the threat of NATO expansion east. At the same time, he wishes to leave a legacy that positions Russia as a superpower to be respected and feared.

Both Ukraine and Kazakhstan have a special historical and strategic importance for Russia. Putin has repeatedly stated that he supports the return of the borders of the late 19th century Russian empire, which included much of contemporary Kazakhstan and Ukraine. But in recent years this imperial dream of his has collided with a series of crises in some former satellite states, triggered by people’s protests against economic stagnation, corrupt leadership and the absence of democratic freedoms.

The Kremlin has watched with concern the growing pro-Western sentiment in countries such as Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, eventually intervening to help crack down on dissent and support pro-Russian sides. In 2008, Russian forces arrived in Georgia, a staunch ally of the United States, after Moscow accused the Caucasus nation of aggression against South Ossetia, a pro-Kremlin separatist region, where Russia is still deploying troops. The uprisings toppled Viktor Yanukovyč, a Putin protégé, in Ukraine in 2014. The Kremlin reacted by annexing the Crimean peninsula and supporting pro-Russian separatists in a low-intensity conflict that continues to this day in eastern Ukraine. In neighboring Belarus, Putin has offered authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko financial and military support, allowing him to resist popular protests. Moscow’s reward was a pact signed late last year to integrate the two countries into a formal union, a major step forward in the Kremlin’s long-standing goal of exerting greater influence over Belarus.

In recent times, Moscow has strengthened its influence in various countries, from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan, passing through the breakaway region of Transnistria, officially part of Moldova, and the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Taken together, all these pieces tell the story of Putin’s determination to pursue his geopolitical interests in what Moscow calls his “foreign neighbor”.

According to Aldo Ferrari, head of the Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia Program at the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), from the negotiations between the US / NATO and Russia we can only expect “downward compromises” until the West he will not accept to understand Moscow’s perspective. “The Russian perception of Ukraine is completely different from that of the West, according to which Moscow is threatening Kiev. We perceive an aggressive Russia, Russia perceives an aggressive West, in particular as regards the extension of NATO to the east and the armaments granted to Ukraine ”.

“A country like Russia, used to feeling strong, feels threatened by a military alliance like NATO which is enormously stronger”, argues Ferrari. “What is natural for us – bringing all countries that request it into NATO – becomes a threat to national security for Russia. The West can ignore this Russian request for security, but in doing so it runs risks ”. The point is that, while the West speaks, Russia is moving with a lot of energy. “She managed to support Lukashenko; it managed to paralyze Ukraine in its attempt to join NATO; she managed to send her soldiers to Nagorno-Karabakh (where they had never been before); now he has sent his troops to Kazakhstan (under the aegis of the CSTO) ”.

As for Kazakhstan, for Putin “it was like scoring a goal into an empty net: he did nothing but go and help a fellow authoritarian to ensure that there were no changes in the country”, Luca Anceschi, expert on Kazakhstan and Professor of Eurasian Studies at the University of Glasgow. In Kazakhstan, the Russian leader sent about 3,000 soldiers, obtaining “the maximum result with the minimum effort”. If these troops stay for a limited period – as Moscow promises – it is because the effect of the Kazakh dependence on Moscow will have structural repercussions on the leadership of Kazakhstan: “President Tokayev will no longer have the possibility of choosing an independent future for the debt of authoritarian gratitude. towards those who saved him ”.

With regard to the events that led to the “total repression” in Kazakhstan, Anceschi is keen to underline the “different phases” of the revolt. “The protests, which began in the western region of Mangghystau due to the increase in the cost of LPG, have moved eastwards, becoming increasingly substantial and extensive from the point of view of requests: there was no longer just the price of gas at stake, but also a change in the political system. In Almaty, the main city of the country, the protest has become truly mass ”. After an essentially peaceful first phase, we have seen an increase in violence, and this is where speculation comes into play. “In Almaty – continues the expert – criminal gangs and groups that we would call deviant services have entered into action. These groups have created a situation of chaos, also thanks to the disappearance of the Kazakh security forces. We do not know who the political instigators of these criminals are, but a dynamic of clash between the elites emerged when President Tokayev on the one hand announced that the former president Nazarbayev no longer has official positions, on the other he began to attack the security services by firing and then arresting a person of the caliber of Karim Masimov ”. Putin’s rescue came when Tokayev realized he didn’t even have a few thousand soldiers he could trust. From the point of view of the imperial dream, one more star in the Tsar’s chest.