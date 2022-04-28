Vladimir Putin threatens a “lightning attack” on countries that help Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that any outside intervention in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine would be met with a “withering response.”

“If someone intends to intervene from the outside in the current events [de Ucrania]creating unacceptable threats of a strategic nature for us, you must know that our response (…) will be withering,” Putin told the Russian parliament.

The Russian government, he added, will not hesitate to resort to its most modern weapons.

“We have the tools for it, which no one else can boast. We won’t brag [pero] we will use them, in case of need. And I want everyone to know it,” continued the Russian president.

“We have already adopted all the decisions in this regard,” he stressed.

Putin highlighted on several occasions the modernization of Russian weapons, with arsenals of hypersonic missiles or with the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which was successfully tested at the beginning of the month.

Western Gun Shipping

The shipment of heavy weapons from NATO countries to Ukraine to support it against the Russian military offensive poses a logistical challenge that could be complicated if the conflict drags on, experts estimate.

Following in the footsteps of France, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Czech Republic, Germany announced on Tuesday that it will authorize the shipment of Guepard armored vehicles to Ukraine.

This military aid, long-requested by Ukraine, materializes at a time when Ukrainian forces are facing a slow advance by the Russian army in Donbasin the east and in the south of the country.

In this context, sending “self-propelled artillery, combat tanks and armored vehicles is capable of giving Ukrainian troops considerable strength, or even restoring certain capacities diminished by two months of war”, underlines Léo Péria-Peigné, of the Institute French for International Relations (Ifri).

This armament “contribution” “in the short term it prevails” at this stage “over medium-term logistical considerations, which however will have to be considered”adds the French researcher.

For now, Paris, Washington, London and Prague have ruled out equipment that requires several months of training and significant logistical support, such as US Abrams tanks, in favor of those that require limited logistical support.

Evacuated the issue of training, is the maintenance. How to guarantee the maintenance of this equipment and, in particular, the transport of spare parts in the event of breakdown or partial destruction?

Thus, for Péria-Peigné, “this issue is complex, but perhaps less so than in other countries that do not have the industrial potential of Ukraine, which has infrastructure and considerable knowledge on the subject of military vehicles and heavy industry.”

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Sumy region, Ukraine. Photo Irina Rybakova/Ukrainian Ground Forces Press Service/REUTERS – Photo: via REUTERS

“If the cooperation between European industrialists and the Ukrainian military goes smoothly, the maintenance issue should continue without any particular obstacles,” he adds.

For Carlo Masala, defense and security expert at the University of the Bundeswehr in Munich, the issue of maintenance should not enter the immediate equation.

“If they can use the Marder for three weeks, it’s better than nothing. If the Marder is damaged, then bad luck, ”he declared on the German channel Deutsche Welle.

*With information from AFP.

