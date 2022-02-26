Vladimir Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons

It has been a long time since the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin just did, warning in a speech that Russia has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

The threat may be empty, a mere show of fangs by the Russian president, but it showed. He sparked visions of a nightmarish outcome where Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine could lead to nuclear war by accident or miscalculation.

“As for military affairs, even after the dissolution of the USSR and the loss of a considerable part of its capabilities, the Russia today it remains one of the most powerful nuclear states,” Putin said in his pre-invasion speech Thursday morning.

“What’s more, (Russia) has some advantage on various next-gen weapons. In this context, there should be no doubt for anyone that any potential aggressor will face defeat and sinister consequences if he directly attacks our country.”

By simply suggesting a nuclear response, Putin brought into play the ominous possibility that the current fighting in Ukraine will ultimately turn into a atomic confrontation between Russia and the United States.

That apocalyptic scenario is familiar to those who grew up during the Cold Wara time when American schoolchildren were told to duck under their desks if nuclear sirens sounded, but that danger gradually faded from people’s imaginations after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, when the two powers seemed to be on a path to disarmament, democracy, and prosperity.

Before then, even the young understood the terrifying idea behind the strategy of mutually assured destruction, a balance in nuclear capabilities that was meant to keep hands on either side away from the atomic trigger, knowing that any use could end in annihilation. of both sides in a conflict.

Surprisingly, no country has used nuclear weapons from [1945when US President Harry Truman dropped bombs on Japan in the belief that it was the surest way to quickly end the WWII. It did, but with a loss of around 200,000 lives, mostly civilians, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Around the world, even today, many consider it a crime against humanity and wonder if it was worth it.

For a short time after the war, the United States had a nuclear monopoly, but the Soviet Union announced its own nuclear bomb a few years later, and the two sides of the Cold War embarked on an arms race to build and develop ever larger weapons. strong for decades to come.