Vladimir Putin would be suffering from dementia according to former KGB agent – ​​Europe – International

Pope Francis assured that he is willing to travel to Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. to try to stop the war in Ukraine, which he compared to that of Rwanda, in Africa, but the issue goes through the president’s health.

“I have to go to Moscow first, I have to meet Putin first,” the pope told the Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera in an interview published Tuesday.

“How is it possible that this brutality will not stop? Twenty-five years ago, with Rwanda, we lived the same experience,” the pope added, referring to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, the attempted extermination of the Tutsi population by the hegemonic Hutu government, in which some 800,000 people died, according to UN figures.Putin’s health problems is a topic that gains strength every hour. A former KGB agent warns that the President is suffering from early-stage dementia.

Similarly, the same agent warns that his paranoia is driving him crazy, as the British newspaper The Sun says.

But Putin’s press officer, Dmitry Peskov, assures that this is not true and that Putin is in good health, that he is fine, although in recent appearances he has not been seen well.



The Sun published what the former Russian spy Boris Karpichkov said, and points out that those close to the president cover up his true state of health.

“He is, or at least acts, crazy and obsessed with paranoid ideas,” he said. “He sees literally everyone, including those within the Russian security services and even within his closest circle, as traitors,” he added.

Vladimir Putin in his presidential office in the Kremlin. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

But he did not stop there, he insisted that Putin suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s. “I am not a doctor myself … but there is great concern that Putin is suffering from numerous physical health conditions, possibly due to sports injuries during his youth,” he noted.

“Another potential problem could be, judging by how he moves, that Putin may be suffering from the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. or another serious disorder caused by some type of cancer, a brain tumor, for example,” he said.

