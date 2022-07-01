Vladimir Putin’s ally reveals which would be the first city Russia would attack if World War III broke out | International | News

Andrey Gurulyov, a former deputy commander of Russia’s southern military district and a lawmaker, was invited to the Kremlin TV channel and in an interview for the Vremya Pakazhet (Time Will Tell) program, warned of a missile attack on a European capital, which would be the first city that the country would attack in the event of a Third World War.

The Russian, who maintains close ties to Vladimir Putin, made the comment during a discussion about Lithuania’s blockade of the neighboring Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Moscow threatened to retaliate after Vilnius imposed sanctions on embargoed goods transiting and entering Russia’s Baltic Sea territory, ABC wrote.

During the debate, Gurulyov even raised the possibility of invading the Baltic and reverting the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, to its former name Vilno, and the Estonian capital, Tallinn, to its tsarist Reval identity.

However, they are both NATO countries and any invasion by Russia would trigger Article 5, which could cause a Third World War and for Gurulyov, “the West would not have a stomach,” he said.

“We will destroy the entire group of enemy space satellites during the first aerial operation. No one will care if they are American or British, we would see them all as NATO,” he said, adding that Russia would then “weaken the entire missile defense system”.

His name is Andrey Gurulyov, a deputy of the Russian defense committee, in a televised speech warned that "if a large-scale war breaks out with NATO, the United Kingdom will be the first target of Russia. The entire group of space satellites of the enemy"

In turn, he stated that “the first to be attacked will be London. Without a doubt, the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons”, he warned, warning that Russia would attack key sites that would cut off the electricity supply to all of Europe.

The comment was disputed by Ukraine’s Internal Affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who wrote: “London ‘will be hit first’ if World War III starts, says Andrey Gurulyov, a close political ally of Putin. But what about the families of Russian politicians and oligarchs who live in London?

This is not the first time that Gurulyov has declared in this way. A few days ago he said that Russia was ready for a “great colossal war”. (YO)

