Vladimir Putin’s building

The threat of NATO expansion

After Putin’s speech in Munich, Germany was still hopeful. Merkel, who grew up in East Germany and is fluent in Russian, had struck up a relationship with the president. Putin put his two children in the German school in Moscow after his return from Dresden. He liked to quote German poems. “There was an affinity,” said Heusgen, Merkel’s top diplomatic adviser. “An understanding”.

However, working with Putin did not mean that he could be influenced. “We firmly believed that it would not be a good thing to bring Georgia and Ukraine into NATO,” Heusgen said. “It would bring instability,” he added. Heusgen noted that Article 10 of the NATO Treaty states that any new member must be in a position to “contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area.” Merkel was unclear how both countries would do that.

However, during the last year of the Bush presidency, the United States was unwilling to compromise. Bush wanted an “accession action plan” for Ukraine and Georgia, a specific commitment to bring both countries into the alliance, to be announced at the April 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania. The expansion of NATO had guaranteed the security and freedom of 100 million Europeans freed from the totalitarian Soviet empire; shouldn’t stop.

In his capacity as ambassador, Burns objected. In a message to Rice, which was confidential at the time, he wrote: “Ukraine’s entry into NATO is the most glaring of all red lines for the Russian elite (not just for Putin).” In more than two and a half years of conversations with major Russian players, from the idiotic thugs in the dark recesses of the Kremlin to the sharpest liberal critics of Putin, I have yet to find anyone who sees Ukraine in NATO as anything other than to a direct challenge to Russian interests.”

As early as February 2008, the United States and many of its allies had recognized Kosovo’s independence from Serbia, a unilateral declaration that Russia rejected as illegal, as well as an affront to a Slavic nation. Bermann, a former French ambassador to Moscow, recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned her at the time: “Be careful, it’s a precedent, it will be used against you.”

France joined Germany in Bucharest to oppose the action plan for NATO accession of Georgia and Ukraine. “Germany didn’t want anything,” Rice recalled. “She said you couldn’t take in a country with a frozen conflict like Georgia,” alluding to the tense standoff between Georgia and the Russian-backed breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

To which el Sikorski, the Polish foreign minister, replied: “You were a frozen conflict for 45 years!”