Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation: the “special operation” in Ukraine that has turned into a brutal endless war | Univision World News

Following these initial miscalculations, Putin now only has two cards to play, according to Doug Klain, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, a bipartisan American think tank on international affairs. “Either he bets it all on his losing cause and guarantees his own final downfall, or he rolls the dice and ends the fight,” he stated. “Her legacy of his is now hopelessly tarnished by the horrors of the past three weeks, but he could still cling to power and potentially pave the way for a more dignified exit in years to come if he calls off his criminal invasion.”