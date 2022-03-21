Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation: the “special operation” in Ukraine that has turned into a brutal endless war | Univision World News

This large military convoy appears to be a metaphor for the slow and costly advance of Russian forces in a “special military operation” in Ukraine that they thought it would be a matter of days and that it is already entering the fourth week.
The Russian invasion, in addition to showing its lack of planning, has been brutal against the civilian population and only the uninterrupted bombardments, especially of civilian targets, have made this war one of the most violating events of international humanitarian law in recent decadescomparable only to the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Palestine.
In a summary of the war in Ukraine on Thursday, the British Ministry of Defense concluded that “the Russian invasion is deadlocked on all fronts.” Although this is not to say that they do not keep moving and attacking, the Russian advance has been largely slowed down, despite the increasingly deadly virulence of their attacks.
This outcome has taken many international analysts and the Russians themselves by surprise, including Putin, who had played the war card convinced of having the winning hand, with armed forces vastly superior to the Ukrainian ones and the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. world as the main deterrent force.
But its tanks, its large number of troops, its powerful artillery and its great power by air, one of the main jewels of the Kremlin, which has invested a large part of its military spending in creating advanced and new generation missiles, have not managed to achieve a clear and quick victory in the neighboring country. Indeed, though smoldering and with areas reduced to rubble, at a disheartening human cost, the main Ukrainian cities are still not under Russian control.
Putin’s main miscalculation has been to underestimate the resistance and resilience of the Ukrainians. The Russian leader also overestimated his own forces and did not count on the automatic and unified response that the United States and Europe have given.
Putin’s mistakes: underestimating the Ukrainian resistance
Putin trusted that the Ukrainian people would receive the Russians as liberators and that the armed forces of the neighboring country would not confront the Russian Army, something similar to what happened when he took Crimea in 2014.
Some analysts say that advisers to Putin, as well as some former Ukrainian politicians close to the Kremlin, sold the president a distorted and complacent version of reality.
According to Borys Kormych, a Ukrainian academic, “Russian Army units entered the territory of Ukraine in close marching formations, as if planning to take territory without encountering resistance.” In addition, he noted in a publication for the US Kennen Institute, “the attacking Russian Army groups that moved towards kyiv and Kharkov were followed by units of Rosgvardia, the National Guard, with riot police equipment to immediately control the occupied cities. “, which shows that Putin thought he would take the main cities in a matter of days and without resistance.
The Kremlin leader also appears to have underestimated Ukraine’s military readiness, which currently has training and weapons sent to it by countries from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Another Putin mistake: overestimating his own strength
While the Russian leader underestimated the possible response of the neighboring country, he also seems to have overestimated his own strength. The modernization of Russian military power has been one of Putin’s flagship programs, seeking to salvage the glory of the Soviet-era years.
Russia moved planes to the border from the beginning of the military maneuvers and its power by air was clearly superior, with which it was understood that they would achieve a quick victory in the aerial plane that has not materialized against a Ukrainian air defense that has proven effective, reinforced with weapons from Western countries.
Moscow may also have assumed that its special forces would play an important role, helping to deliver a quick and decisive blow, such as the Spetsnatz and VDV paratroopers, “to eliminate a small number of defenders and that would be it,” a senior Moscow official said. western intelligence to the british network BBCNews.
In general, the first days of the invasion showed that the real state of the Russian Army was much worse than its propaganda presumed and the experts estimated, showing signs of corruption, excessive verticalism and lack of preparation.
Putin did not count on the response of Europe and the US
Another miscalculation of the head of the Kremlin was not counting on the response it has received from Europe and the United Stateswhich has been unified and unequivocal, as it was not in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea.
This time, the West has united by sending weapons and aid to Ukraine while imposing harsh sanctions against Russia, which has been completely isolated on the international stage and faces strong internal economic pressure, which in turn threatens stability itself. the country.
Among the weapons supplied to Ukraine are NLAW and Javelin anti-tank missiles, which have caused significant damage to Russian infantry. Ukraine has also received Turkish TB2 drones, which are giving Russian air defense headaches, as well as US-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.
“This could be a long and difficult battle,” Biden said on Wednesday. by announcing an additional $800 million in drones, anti-aircraft systems, small arms, bulletproof vests and other weapons and support to Ukraine. These weapons include the famous ‘Switchblade’, a small “kamikaze” drone also developed in the US that can be carried in a backpack before being launched and exploded against ground targets.
Invasion of Ukraine: Logistical problems play against Russia
One of the most serious internal problems that the Russian Army has been facing is that of logistics. In that aspect, Russia has given a show that leaves a lot to be desired and calls into question the rigor and integrity of the Russian armed forces.
Several videos circulate on social networks of columns of Russian soldiers moving on foot, after abandoning the vehicles that transported them because they were damaged or stranded in the mud, on a ground that begins to melt after the end of winter, adding another logistical problem. In many cases, Ukraine has later recovered these vehicles for use.
Western officials have suggested that Russia may be running out of some ammunition by knocking on China’s door.
Added to this is the lack of water and food for the troops.
This Friday, in a call with his counterpart Xi Jinping, Biden warned him that there would be consequences if China supports Russia. According to a White House statement, both leaders agreed to maintain an open line of communication to discuss the role that the two countries should play in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
However, experts warn that Putin could further intensify his attacks. The heavy shelling of Ukrainian cities shows that the invasion is entering a new, even bloodier phase, with air and artillery strikes targeting densely populated areas in an attempt to stifle Ukrainian morale and hasten surrender at the cost of heavy casualties. civilians.
In fact, this Saturday, Russia marked a global military milestone by launching a hypersonic weapon for the first time in combat: a Kinzhal missile, against a warehouse in Ukraine.
Blow to Russian forces: loss of morale and heavy casualties
Western officials speak of a loss of morale among Russian forces. Interviews with captured Russian fighters have been published, some of whom, evidently very young, have even said that they did not know they were going to war and thought it was just another military manoeuvre. Their wear comes from months before the invasion itself, deployed in maneuvers in Russia and Belarus, near the border with Ukraine.
“We have picked up anecdotal indications that morale is not high in some units,” a senior US defense official told reporters this week. “We think part of that is due to poor leadership, the lack of information that the troops are receiving about their mission and objectives, and I think disillusionment that they have been resisted as fiercely as they have been.”
Another element that directly affects the low morale of the Russian troops, psychologically unprepared for what they are facing, is the high number of casualties, although there are no reliable figures, since while Ukraine claims to have killed more than 14,000 Russian soldiers, US reports put the figure at less than half. Even if it were fewer than 7,000, that number already exceeds the number of US military personnel killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.
In one of his speeches, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that the enemy soldiers were mostly young, boys, who did not know where they had been sent. The Kremlin, for its part, denies that it is sending recruits to war, although this seems to be an open truth.
Among the casualties Russia has also lost several high-ranking generals. Such setbacks appear to have infuriated Putin, who has been scapegoating those around him and has reportedly placed top intelligence officials under house arrest.
Meanwhile, Russia is having a hard time finding more troops to replace the casualties, despite adding Chechen and probably Syrian mercenaries, as well as special forces and reservists from all over the country.
“Russia continues to face difficulties replacing its combat losses and is increasingly looking to take advantage of irregular forces, including Russian private military corporations and Syrian fighters,” a NATO intelligence official told CNN on Wednesday.
Following these initial miscalculations, Putin now only has two cards to play, according to Doug Klain, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, a bipartisan American think tank on international affairs. “Either he bets it all on his losing cause and guarantees his own final downfall, or he rolls the dice and ends the fight,” he stated. “Her legacy of his is now hopelessly tarnished by the horrors of the past three weeks, but he could still cling to power and potentially pave the way for a more dignified exit in years to come if he calls off his criminal invasion.”