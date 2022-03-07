Vladimir Putin’s three conditions to stop his military action in Ukraine | International | News

The Kremlin declared today that Russia will stop its military offensive in Ukraine if Kiev accepts its conditions, which they include the recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory and the independence of the Donbas, the pro-Russian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine can end “at any time” if Ukraine meets the conditions set by Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

“Actually, we are already concluding the demilitarization of Ukraine. And we will finish it. They (Ukrainians) must abandon military actions”assured the spokesman, quoted by the official agency RIA Nóvosti.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military invasion of Ukraine under the pretext of protecting the Russian-speaking population of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and demanded the demilitarization and “denazification” of the neighboring country.

Russian conditions to stop the invasion

Ukraine must amend its Constitution to renounce membership in “any bloc” (referring to NATO) Ukraine must recognize Crimea as Russian territory Ukraine must officially accept the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) counts 1,735,068 refugees who fled the war in Ukraine, after an increase of about 200,000 since Sunday, according to data published this Monday at 11:00 GMT.

The UN authorities expect the flow to increase, especially in the event of the opening of humanitarian corridors that allow civilians to leave the big cities.

“This is Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II,” High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted on Sunday.

The refugee figures include the territory controlled by Kiev, with more than 37 million inhabitants, but not the Crimean peninsula – annexed by Russia in 2014 – nor the two areas in the hands of pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.

According to the UN, up to four million people could leave the country because of the conflict. (I)