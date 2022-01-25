Vlahovic, a deal worth over 120 million: why Juve can afford it | First page

Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus, it is now a matter of time. The Serbian has decided, he will leave Fiorentina to wear the black and white shirt, which has always been his first choice. He expected to leave for Turin at the end of the season, perhaps after having brought the viola back to Europe, but Commisso’s choice to sell it immediately, to avoid a sale at lower figures in the summer, he anticipated a deal worth over 120 million by a few months. A figure reached considering the salary, about 55 million euros gross in four and a half years (7 million euros net per season), and the cost of the card, between 70 and 75 million euros, including bonuses.

CUT OF COSTS – A substantial investment, which on the spot contrasts with the deficit of the last budget, about 210 million, which could worsen – he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport – due to the absence of the positive effects of the renegotiations of salaries with the members that the club had benefited from in the past two years. How then does Juve afford the Serie A top scorer who, between salary and amortization, would it cost 25-30 million a year? First of all with a clear cut in costs, first of all the amount of wages, which must go down by 15-20%. It is no coincidence that Arrivabene was charged with negotiating downward on expiring contracts and getting rid of those players with heavy wages, which are not considered fundamental for Allegri’s project (Arthur, Rabiot and Ramsey above all).

CAPITAL INCREASE – However, reducing expenses is not enoughan extra boost comes from the 400 million euro capital increase. A collection (320 million of fresh resources, net of the 75 million advanced by Exor and the 5 of accessory costs) that is needed – writes Lto Gazzetta dello Sport – for 145 million to cover the financial needs of the next 12 months and for 175 million to contribute to the financing of the actions envisaged in the 2019-24 development plan, with the related cash outflows after 12 months. Of these 175 million, slightly more than half is destined to repay loans to banks and factoring institutes in advance and thus lighten Juventus’ net financial position. The remainder will go to the transfer market. There are about 80, which are to be considered extra with respect to the commitments for the redemptions of Chiesa and Locatelli (absorbed by the first part of the recapitalization).

CHAMPIONS – The Vlahovic investment complicates the road to balanced budget, expected in 2024, and economic sustainability, at this point two aspects become fundamental: the performance in the Champions League with relative awards and the enhancement of the player-assets. Closing in the first four this season and the next two is the minimum objective, working well at the exit becomes strategic. And with this in mind, for this summer, pay attention to de Ligt.