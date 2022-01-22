Vlahovic and Saponara not called up for Cagliari Fiorentina. The news

Fiorentina leaves for Cagliari without two big shots: In fact, Dusan Vlahovic and Riccardo Saponara have not been called up for the away game Sardinian. A few minutes before the announcement of the official list, the same purple company had announced the positivity of two new members of the team group. News that cannot make the Viola and Italian fans happy, who will have to do without his prince bomber, 17 goals in 21 league appearances so far, and one of the fittest players on the whole team. In place of the Serbian bomber almost certainly forward there will be the debut from the first minute of the new signing Piatek, taken in January just to be deputy Vlahovic, while in place of Saponara, together with Gonzalez, there will be one between Ikone and Callejon, with the former slightly favorite.
Fiorentina: two team members positive at Covid
A few minutes before the disclosure of the list of players called up for Cagliari, Fiorentina had made public an official note in which the positivity to Covid-19 of two members of the team group, without announcing their names: “ACF Fiorentina announces that two members of the team team regularly vaccinated and asymptomatic tested positive for Covid-19 for a swab performed today. The Company has activated all the procedures provided for by the protocol in force and informed the competent authorities “