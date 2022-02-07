Vlahovic and Zakaria key and turning point of the season: the others have also improved, Juve can win (almost) everything | First page

Juventus has changed. More: Juventus is reborn, exploding in a flourishing game that will make it the protagonist of the second part of the championship (it is already fourth in the standings even if Atalanta must recover the match with Turin), of the Italian Cup and – who knows – even the Champions League. He will not win it, but he will go further than could be predicted.

No matter how much we try to rationalize it, football continues to maintain a great component of randomness and the paradoxical derby on Saturday evening proved it (Inter dominated, Milan won). However, that the goals from Vlahovic and Zakaria, or the two purchases in January, were much more than symbolic to beat Verona (2-0).

ALL CHANGE – The Serbian striker scored after just thirteen minutes with a left lob on the exit of Montipò.

The Swiss midfielder doubled in the 61st minute with a surgical right-hand diagonal on a perfect release in the open field.



Vlahovic and Zakaria made everyone else play better. It is not just a coincidence that, on the first goal, the millimeter assist was from Dybala and, on the second, much of the credit goes to Morata. The Spaniard cut the field alone before unhinging the defense with an assist that caught Zakaria behind the Veronese.

Massimiliano Allegri had promised the offensive trident (Vlahovic, Morata, Dybala) and the trident was. But – he had recommended – the three must run. Not only did they all run, but Morata and Dybala even more than Vlahovic who, as a lion, fought on every ball that came in front of him. The precise ones by Rabiot and Arthur and the long ones by Szczesny and De Sciglio.

KEY AND TURN – The key to the game, which could also represent the turning point of the season, is that against Hellas they all played well and they all ran a lot. And, perhaps for the first time this year, Juve was a proactive team that made high and medium pressure, however in every area of ​​the pitch. He took away space and breath from the opponent. He shot often and very dangerously on goal. In practice, he dominated the game as he hadn’t seen for a long time.

Hellas goalkeeper Montipò limited the damage while, on the other side, Szczesny never had to intervene, except for a deviation from a concealed shot by Lasagna and a couple of smanacciate, again in the second half, on a cross from Lazovic. The chronicle, which does not lie, places the first shot of Hellas towards the goal (but abundantly out) in the 42nd minute of the first half with Lasagna.

Vlahovic only scored one goal, but he could have scored at least two more. One, easy, in the 36th minute of the first half when, in the goalkeeper area, he put out a wonderful cross from Morata with his right. The other, more complicated, in the 77th minute when, on a cross from Cuadrado, who took over from Dybala (rather annoyed by the substitution in the 74th minute), he missed the deviation by a few centimeters.

DUSAN – The former viola had presented himself to the people of the Stadium who already adore him, with a great left foot (6 ‘, Rabiot’s assist), foiled with a flight from Montipò. Seven minutes later the goal was placed, always with a left foot, a feat that sent Juve into orbit. It was not only the precocity of the marking, but also the beauty of Vlahovic’s lob and Dybala’s pass.

Juve did not play the perfect match just because they did not score a few more goals and because, in the first quarter of an hour of the second half, it was a bit too much to watch an opponent who grew up and who, even without becoming dangerous, has had a little too much available to the ball.

ZAKARIA – But the doubling ended the game. Morata, who from an outside striker, that is, starting from the left, can do great things, has left his opponents in the lurch and, on Zakaria’s run, he sent a wedding invitation which the Swiss immediately accepted.

Shortly after (63 ‘) a double Danilo-Dybala exchange led the Argentine to conclude from inside the area. But Montipò, prodigious, answered again in the corner.

If Vlahovic stimulated his attacking mates with his dedication, Zakaria, deployed from the mid-winger, made both Arthur (central) and Rabiot (left-footed) look great. The latter would also have deserved the goal (68 ‘) if his southpaw hadn’t found the Veronese goalkeeper on the road once again.

FUTURE – In the circumstances, however, it became clear how much Vlahovic knows how to play for the team. His move to open the gap for the Frenchman was as effective as an assist.

Considering the changes (McKennie, also a step away from 3-0, for Zakaria and Cuadrado for Dybala) made in different minutes, not to mention the absent ones (Bonucci on the bench, Alex Sandro and above all Locatelli and Bernardeschi), one wonders where this Juve could have reached if he had always played with such intensity, quality, lightness and enthusiasm. But more than a regret, it is worth the hope for the future. The best can still come.

THE TABLE

Juventus-Verona 2-0

Markers: pt 13 ‘Vlahovic; st 16 ‘Zakaria.



Assist: pt 13 ‘Dybala; st 16 ‘Morata.



Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini (29 ‘st Rugani), De Sciglio; Zakaria (38 ‘st McKennie), Arthur, Rabiot; Dybala (29 ‘st Cuadrado), Vlahovic, Morata (38’ st Kean). Available Pinsoglio, Perin, Pellegrini, Bonucci, Kaio Jorge, Aké. Annex. Merry.



Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Ceccherini (26 ‘st Retsos), Gunter, Casale (39’ st Sutalo); Depaoli, Ilic (39 ‘st Praszelik), Veloso (1’ st Bessa), Lazovic; Barak (26 ‘st Kalinic), Tameze; Lasagna. Available Church, Berardi, Cancellieri, Coppola. Annex Tudor.



Ammonites: pt 17 ‘Depaoli (V); st 14 ‘Morata (J).



Referee: Maxims of Termoli.