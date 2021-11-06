Vlahovic at Arsenal, agreement with Fiorentina

Latest news from the transfer market regarding Fiorentina and the future of Dusan Vlahovic. There is the agreement of the club and the response of the player to Arsenal arrives, ready to buy it.

Transfer market: Vlahovic Arsenal, agreement with Fiorentina

Important news arrives from the editorial staff of Sky Sport transfer market on Vlahovic and Fiorentina. Why is the announcement ticked of the agreement between Fiorentina and Arsenal for Dusan Vlahovic, maximum agreement for January. THE Gunners they are ready to approach the 80 million euros requested by the viola. At the moment, however, the agents and Vlahovic have no plans to accept Arsenal’s offer. Fiorentina for their part are afraid that the prosecutors already have an agreement with another club. No one else, at the moment, has come down to ask for the player.

