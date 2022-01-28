Vlahovic at Juventus, 90 million operation – Football

Dusan Vlahovic arrives at Juventus and the enthusiasm of the Juventus fans is rekindled. Not too many present in front of the JMedical, for the usual medical examinations, with some grumbling because the Serbian striker, after exams, slipped into the car without stopping, barely granting a greeting with his hand. But many fans were unleashed on social networks to praise the bomber and dream of new successes of the Old Lady. Today the signing, with a contract worth 7 million euros per season until 2026 to the player, 70 million +10 bonuses to Fiorentina, in addition to the 11.6 million of the solidarity contribution foreseen by FIFA and ancillary charges. An operation therefore worth over 90 million. The first day in his new home coincided for Vlahovic with that of his 22nd personal birthday The new adventure begins after 98 league games and 44 goals with the Fiorentina shirt, 108 attendance fees and 49 goals in the overall balance with Viola . A purchase for Juventus perhaps more strategic than that of Cristiano Ronaldo himself. The Portuguese had arrived with the aim of the last leap in quality towards the conquest of the Champions League and also with the task of enriching the commercial image of the company, at the age of 33.

Vlahovic was called up at 22, with the Juventus team still lagging behind in the standings compared to the Champions League and with the aim of competing in this edition of the Cup which restarts in February with the challenge of Villareal in the round of 16. Going forward as much as possible in Europe next spring and keeping the place by finishing in the top 4 in Serie A are essential goals for the club led by Andrea Agnelli, after the budget in the red for 209 million euros approved at the end of October by the assembly of shareholders. The purchase of the Serbian striker, the youngest rookie in the history of Partizan Belgrade, absorbed the share of the latest capital increase – a total of 400 million euros – intended to strengthen Juventus’ competitiveness. An unusual effort for the January market that can be amply repaid was the evaluation of the Juventus management. Vlahovic wears the black and white jersey as the top scorer of the championship, 17 goals together with Ciro Immobile. And Juventus missed the goals this year, after Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell. With the Serbian Allegri he knows he has found the striker able to solve the problems of prolificacy of the Juventus attack, which so far neither Dybala, returning after a period of physical problems, nor Morata, too fluctuating, have solved. An all the more important arrival after Federico Chiesa’s injury, who was out of the game for 7 months.

Today at the JMedical Vlahovic was preceded by Leonardo Bonucci, one of the Juventus veterans who joked with fans, photographers, journalists waiting, “Were you waiting for someone else?”. And then the 19 Juventus officially welcomed the Serbian striker before the medical examinations. On Vlahovic’s arrival in Turin today, the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the regional council of Tuscany, Francesco Torselli, has something to say, who presented a question for the alleged violation of anti-Covid regulations. “Vlahovic tested positive for a quick swab last Friday”, wrote the Tuscan politician asking if the ASL Toscana Centro – competent for the territory – “has granted special exemptions to the player or if he himself would have violated the related rules. to the health emergency “.