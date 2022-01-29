Vlahovic at Juventus, first training in black and white. Video

Yesterday, Friday 28 January, the first day as a new player of the Juventus, which began with the medical examinations and concluded with the signing of the contract and the official announcement. Today, for Dusan Vlahovic, the time has come first workout. In fact, on Saturday morning, the new Juventus forward held a personalized session. As shown by Juventus, which posted the images on their social profiles, Vlahovic, together with Mattia De Sciglio, made specific work on running, preparatory to the inclusion in the group which will take place in the next few days.