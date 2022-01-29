Vlahovic at Juventus, first training in black and white. Video

Yesterday, Friday 28 January, the first day as a new player of the Juventus, which began with the medical examinations and concluded with the signing of the contract and the official announcement. Today, for Dusan Vlahovic, the time has come first workout. In fact, on Saturday morning, the new Juventus forward held a personalized session. As shown by Juventus, which posted the images on their social profiles, Vlahovic, together with Mattia De Sciglio, made specific work on running, preparatory to the inclusion in the group which will take place in the next few days.
The South Americans are missing. And the number 7 shirt is sold at the store
In addition to the personalized work done by Vlahovic, Juventus made a single workout. Once the Azzurri returned from the internship, they are all available to Allegri with the exception of the South Americans, involved in the world qualifiers, and McKennie, with the US national team. Meanwhile the first fans have reached it store bianconero, where the sales of the new jersey number 7, that of Vlahovic.