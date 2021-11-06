“Vlahovic away? I’m sorry for the city, every year the best ones go away”

The only 10 gave an interview to Tuttosport, on the day of Juventus-Fiorentina. He also spoke of Dusan Vlahovic

Giancarlo Antognoni he talked about today’s challenge, what it meant for him in the past and Vlahovic’s future.

Just to change Juve-Fiorentina. What does this mean for you?

“It will always be among the most important of the season: it is a derby in all respects, albeit far away. Even when I was playing, winning against Juventus meant being able to stay calm for a while. As if beating the Bianconeri had the power to make people forget defeats“.

Do you remember any in particular?

“Season ’83 -84, we played at home. It ended 3-3 with my header. It was incredible because I didn’t succeed often, indeed just a few times (he smiles, ed) All in all, the most significant ones are those held in Florence. Surely thanks to the warmth that the purple fans are able to transmit. It is different from the others“.

In fact, purple for a Florentine is like a grenade for a Torino player.

“They look a lot alike: both have to suffer … Joking aside, it’s true. Being Florentine means having an indissoluble bond with the team, of course. But even more so with the city. It means being part of a family. I was welcomed in ’72 in the best possible way, I immediately felt part of something. From there, we never broke up“.

Yet there are those who have tried: Juve have insisted on having it …

“Yes, after the 1978 World Cup. I had a meeting with President Agnelli. He would have liked me to join Juve. He really insisted a lot. As I said, however, wearing the Fiorentina shirt meant being part of a special group. So, I chose to stay where I was. And I have never regretted it. The affection that Florence gives me is priceless“.

Not for all. Vlahovic’s image without the purple jersey seems increasingly clearer.

“A disappointment, for the fans and for the city. Regardless of where it goes, it will be a significant loss. The best go away. Church last year, him today. It must be emphasized, however, how times have changed“.