Vlahovic away, there is a big one on pole

Fiorentina transfer market: Vlahovic at Tottenham, the latest

The future of Dusan Vlahovic will animate the next weeks of the transfer market. However, as reported by SI, it is not so obvious that the striker will leave in January as the player does not want to move to the current championship. However the great interest from Juventus, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham could change his mind to the striker, with all due respect to those who bought him at Fantasy Football.

Vlahovic’s price

The intention of the president of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso, after the breakdown of the negotiations for the renewal, is to sell Vlahovic to the highest bidder as soon as possible. Even in January if the right offer arrives.

There Fiorentina to sell Vlahovic during the winter transfer market asks for between 60 and 70 million, in the summer (when there will be a year before the contract expires) its price could drop by ten million. To date, the club most interested in Vlahovic would be Tottenham who are looking for a replacement for Kane and would have put the Serbian at the top of their preferences.

Vlahovic at Tottenham: Conte and Paratici decisive

The presence in Tottenham of Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici guarantees a Vlahovic a particular showcase. The two know the attacker well and have had the opportunity to observe him in action several times. For this reason, Tottenham would be on pole today but only for the summer market.

Vlahovic also likes Juventus very much, but Commisso’s intention, at least today, would be to sell it abroad. Furthermore, the bianconeri would hardly be able to pay the player’s card in full as requested by the Italian-American president.

In recent weeks there was talk of the possible interest from Arsenal, but the contacts to date have not been confirmed. Attention also to the Liverpool and Atletico Madrid tracks and above all to the will of the Serbian who has always claimed to want to choose the most suitable pizza for his growth path.