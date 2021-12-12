Vlahovic breaks the balance of Serie A, a championship that will soon be close to him | First page

Dusan Vlahovic is increasingly a factor in this championship, and can break and determine the balance between the Champions League and the Europa League. With the double scored against Salernitana, the Serbian rose to altitude 15 goals, detaching Ciro Immobile (13) and Giovanni Simeone (11). In the 2021 calendar year, 32 goals were scored by the Belgrade 2000 class in Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, 33 goals scored in 2020, is there a step away, and Vlahovic still has two games available before the end of the year, against Sassuolo and Verona.

FLORENCE DREAMS, JUVE CRIES – In the standings, Vlahovic’s goals have dragged Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina to 30, in fifth place, a position that the Viola had not occupied since time immemorial and which allows Commisso and the Gigliata supporters to dream. The 4-0 at Salernitana, concurrently with Juventus 1-1 in Venice, allows Fiorentina to break away from the Bianconeri. And that’s where Vlahovic makes the difference: for a Juventus attack that scores with the dropper (and today Nedved admitted it too), there is a Vlahovic who never stops. And that makes a difference. Not only with respect to Juve, if we also think about the fact that today the Milan in UdineBeyond the result, only the eternal Ibrahimovic (scoring) was available among the forwards of the role, with Giroud, Rebic, Leao and Pellegri still in the pits.

TOO STRONG FOR SERIES A? – Vlahovic makes the difference, in this tournament and on the transfer market. The sensation, beyond the possibilities or economic difficulties of our big clubs, all interested in Vlahovic but all far from the money that Fiorentina asks (at least 60 million), is that Serie A itself may soon become tight for Viola number 9.