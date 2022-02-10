Vlahovic case, ASL Toscana informs the judicial authorities

“It would not have been received by the player, or by others on his behalf, an application to transfer the place of isolation of the positive case as required by the note from the Ministry of Health number 2840 of 2022. The actions implemented by the prevention department are those provided for in cases of suspected violation of home isolation and unauthorized movement “therefore “ASL Toscana centro had to inform the judicial activity”.

This was stated by the Tuscan councilor for health, Simone Bezzini, responding to a question in the Regional Council on the case concerning Dusan Vlahovic. In the days of the transfer to Juventus, according to what was reported by the sports press, the Serbian striker would have moved from Florence despite the positivity to the Coronavirus.

“Dealing with information regarding the judicial authority – Bezzini added – and health information, the same are covered by appropriate and obligatory confidentiality “. Fdi group leader Francesco Torselli, who signed the question, said he was “absolutely satisfied” with Bezzini’s answer.

«What happened – he added – it is not a sporting complaint, it is not a question of sympathy (little) or antipathy (a lot) towards this person, but of respect for the rules ». On the sidelines of the classroom proceedings, the president of the regional council, Antonio Mazzeo, then said that «The rules are the same for everyone, they apply to Novak Djokovic and to Vlahovic “.