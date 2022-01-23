Vlahovic case: the no to the Premier between Juve and the fear of Fiorentina | First page

For 90 minutes the speech will close. No one will seek Dusan’s gaze Vlahovic, no one will study his every grimace, his every movement, his every gesture, looking for a signal that can clarify what will be in his future and what is, at this moment, in his head. The absence from the squad of the Serbian for the match against Cagliari gives a truce to Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina. A very short break, destined to end soon. Because the rumors and news about the attacker continue and will until a final decision is made.

NO TO THE PREMIER – Updates on the issue are ongoing, with words, on the one hand – that of society – and silences on the other hand, they put more and more doubts on what will be. The latest were those of the general manager, Joe Barone, who confirmed what had been understood for some time: the request for clarity and the fact that the offers that have come this far from the Premier League do not convince Vlahovic and his agents, who have not even replied. L’Arsenal, the club that had presented a concrete proposal to immediately take the Serbian, does not arouse the interest of Dusan, who is thinking of other things for his future.

JUVE AND PURPLE FEAR – Juventus is in fact at the top of his approval list, which in turn has never denied the appreciation for the 2000-class bomber. The worst scenario for Fiorentina, who would like to avoid a repeat of a Chiesa case. The mutual feeling has not yet led to offers or direct contacts between the two clubs and, to date, the most likely hypothesis is that they can leave next summer, when Dusan will be one year after the expiry of his contract with the Viola. There is however an other possibility, certainly difficult but not impossible, that is Juve in the last week of the transfer market presents itself to President Commisso with a concrete offer. In order for it to become a reality, several pieces need to fit together, and above all – a sale by the bianconeri. Less than a project to date. By January 31, a chance.