Vlahovic, contacts in progress between Arsenal and Fiorentina for January. Transfer market news

On the one hand the field, with the Fiorentina which is doing an excellent first part of the season, on the other hand the market, with the non-renewal of the contract with Dusan Vlahovic which opens the door to a possible farewell in January for the Serbian striker. In this sense, Fiorentina have had contacts in the last few hours with theArsenal, determined to bring the 2000 class to the Premier League. The first request from the purple club is around the 80 million euros, with the Gunners who would also be willing to reach that figure through the achievement of certain bonuses to be included in the player’s contract.

As for the clubs, therefore, the agreement can be found easily, given the mutual desire to complete the operation: Arsenal to secure such an important talent and anticipate the competition in view of the summer and Fiorentina to monetize the sale of Vlahovic and do not run the risk (which in case of failure to sell in January would become certainty) of losing it on a free transfer at the end of the season.

If there should be no problems between the clubs, a few more complications are arising regarding the player's will. Arsenal are in fact struggling to contact Vlahovic's agents, a sign of how the purple striker's entourage wants to take time and wait for even more interesting offers. A stand-by condition that would obviously put Fiorentina in difficulty, intending, as mentioned, to monetize from the sale of Vlahovic and not lose him to zero at the end of the year.

The purple club would also like to start planning their future without Vlahovic and in this sense the first name on the list is always that of Domenico Berardi. However, it is difficult at the moment to reach the Sassuolo striker, given the important requests from the neroverde club, which has not no intention of making discounts on the player's card.