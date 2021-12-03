Vlahovic ‘contrary bastian’: Commisso in check, between Europe and a heritage to defend. And Juve … | First page

Sometimes it is really curious to realize how market horizons can change in the space of a few weeks. We take Dusan Vlahovic, and let’s set the crackdown given in early October by Fiorentina, with the announcement of the refusal of the attacker on the renewal of the contract. The positions of the Serbian and the purple society, before and after this checkpoint, they literally overturned, as well as the performance of the young viola nine, which went from fluctuating to stratospheric.

NO THANK YOU – In the summer Vlahovic was ready to take the big leap, direction Atletico Madrid, that is the only team that, up to now, has actually come forward with in hand around 60 million euros plus bonuses. Agreement found with the player, but Fiorentina has decided to get in the way, firmly convinced to renew the contract even by pushing for offers never seen before in the history of the club. Very high figures (5 million a year), but not enough to get the signature. Once the “no, thanks” from Vlahovic’s entourage received, we quickly witnessed the total reversal of prospects.

PARALLEL LINES – If Fiorentina, disappointed by the behavior of their striker, has decided to immediately put him up for sale to collect as much as possible from his sale in January, possibly abroad, the number 9, in the meantime, more than anyone else in Italy, he planted his cleats in Florence, with the dual objective of making a farewell gift to the club that launched him, dragging him to Europe, and of waiting for June, and with it the big Italian players, Juventus in the lead. In practice, the wishes of the club and the athlete were exchanged within a few months, almost as if they were playing at “Contrary bastian”, to disagree by side. Commisso feels in a certain sense a prisoner of this impasse, he reiterates that Fiorentina is the owner of Vlahovic’s card, but in the absence of an agreement, he knows he can only affect the future of his star up to a certain point In the “Far West”That came to be created.

ADVICE – A fundamental role in the story certainly plays the Qatar World Cup 2022, for which Serbia, also thanks to Vlahovic, broke the pass at the expense of Portugal. Changing leagues less than a year before the event is a risk that Dusan would prefer to avoid. And not just him. Indeed, the coach of Serbia Dragan Stojkovic has publicly stated that in his opinion Vlahovic should change teams, but remain in Serie A. A tip that the attacker will hardly ignore. However, this does not discourage the British suitors, headed by the Tottenham of Conte and Paratici, and certainly reassures the hopes of Juve, in a really complicated moment on and off the pitch. And that “call me if you need“(later deleted),” call me if you need “, accompanied, among others, by the emojis of a man and a woman (a man and a woman? Nobody can say for sure) only adds spice to a soap opera destined to last for a long time to come.