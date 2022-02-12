“Vlahovic devastating blow from Agnelli, Juve can win them all”

He has just turned 22, yet Dusan Vlahovic has already shown that he has great personality and that he is one of the strongest strikers around. Passed from Fiorentina to Juve in the winter transfer window, the Serbian suffered a devastating impact, proving to be up to wearing that black and white shirt number 7 that until recently belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo. It took him just 13 minutes to find the goal in his debut against Verona – by Zakaria, the other new face of January, the doubling -. Then a great performance also in the Italian Cup against Sassuolo: his action propitiated the own goal of Tressoldi who gave the semifinal to the Old Lady. Here Vlahovic will find his recent past, Fiorentina, but in the meantime he must think about the delicate match against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium which could be very important from a Champions point of view.

Vieri praises Vlahovic

One who knows about attackers, Christian Vieri, also spoke to honey about him, who, in the usual appointment with Bobo TV, said: “He is strong, he knows how to play, he knows how to play alone. He knows how to play alone, he is bad, he is a beast. He will only be able to improve with Juventus and the team will make a qualitative leap with him: for the characteristics of Morata, who it’s not so devastating, now he can go and catch a ball of forty meters. Vlahovic knows how to go to goal, he creates a lot and the team grows: and then he has Dybala, Cuadrado, he has everything. they are more ‘zero shots’: with Vlahovic you go scoring. Dybala will have more space and will certainly do better. Andrea Agnelli has made a devastating blow: for me they can win all the games that remain in the league “.

