Vlahovic effect. Juventus flies on social networks and overtakes Inter- Corriere.it again

from Lorenzo Nicolao

Comeback 2.0 thanks to the arrival of the Serbian striker. In December it was the Nerazzurri who had more interactions, subtracting the primacy from their rivals

He still has to take the field with his new shirt but, at least on social networks, Dusan Vlahovic has already scored. Unless there are huge last minute hits, the Serbian striker was the most important purchase for the Serie A of the winter session transfer market, passing from Fiorentina to rivals Juventus.

What is traditionally called the “repair market” has for the time being put in place also the black and white digital channels. An injection for the club’s social media stats and an exponential growth also for the numbers of the player himself, which began vertically with the only news of the transfer.

The Serbian doubles Once the fans were limited to waiting on the street for the arrival of the player, now the first sign of approval of the purchase comes from social networks. DV7, so the Serbian was renamed by the new fans, before landing in Turin he had 570 thousand followers on Instagram. Now it’s close to 1.1 million, number destined to grow further.

Fans more than doubled, many of whom many have already shared through the Stories the fresh purchase of the new number 7 black and white jersey, a sign that growth will most likely also be reflected on the marketing front, with a real boom in revenues. The requests were many, so much so that the Serbian shirt has already sold out, without considering all those that could be printed at the moment thanks to the personalization of name and number on the back.

December in decline Still to be seen, in the days of his first training session, how much Vlahovic will be able to improve his seasonal score by 17 goals in 22 league rounds, but Juventus has certainly already won, or rather, regained an important primacy, that of interactions on social networks.

According to what was reported by Football and Financein December they had been the historical rivals of Inter to steal the leadership from the Bianconeri (a ranking in which Milan third, Napoli fourth and Roma fifth follow). A historic overtaking that had never happened before, but which inevitably influenced the enthusiasm of the Inter fans, first in the league and the discouragement of the Juventus supporters, forced to chase after other rivals such as Milan, Naples and Atalanta.

Nor should the farewell of a player like Cristiano Ronaldo be excluded, a living multinational that alone manages to move and attract the masses, even on social networks. The Allianz Stadium in Turin, the Stadio della Vecchia Signora, had never sold out this year, not even with the thresholds imposed on capacity due to the pandemic.

Counter to rivals With the arrival of the Serb here it is instead the social ranking will soon be overturned thanks to a counter-pass by Juventus, who will be back in the lead, offsetting the loss of interactions in the last month, an entity equal to 70%. This is a historical position that he had previously lost, temporarily, only in the face of the matches and successes of the national team, especially during the last European Championships.

Same thing could not be said, little consolation, for the videonews, where Juve has never struggled (46.7 million against 11.9 million for Inter. No other team over one million except Milan with 7.9 million interactions). Waiting for the official figures, it does not take long to understand that the advantage recorded by the Nerazzurri social networks in December of 20.4 million interactions (taking into account Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube), compared to the 19.7 of the bianconeri , it is unlikely that he will be reconfirmed in January after the Vlahovic coup.

This perhaps it will not be enough in itself to reassemble the ranking of the football playedbut in a sports economy increasingly conditioned by digital environments, the difference can be felt, if only from the point of view of visibility and future investments.