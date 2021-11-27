Vlahovic: ‘Every game with Milan is special for me, Ibra is my idol. I went to the Rossoneri locker room and … ‘| Market

Dusan Vlahovic, striker of the Fiorentina, speaks atelegraf.rs after the victory over the Milan, where he was a great protagonist with a brace: “The match against Milan was a dream, but as in any job, what has been has already been forgotten and the most important thing is what has to come. I try not to follow the media very much, but somehow they always manage to reach me. Either my friends send them to me or I see it on social media. I have to continue training even harder and with even greater desire and will and I hope to continue like this ”.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “Zlatan told me in Serbian ‘Don’t give up, go ahead’ and wrote me a message in our language on the shirt. Every match against Milan has something special for me, because everyone knows the stories about Ibrahimovic, who is my idol. On Saturday I scored my first goals for Milan, I won against Milan for the first time since playing and it’s a great pleasure. His heir? I don’t feel like his heir and I think everyone should go their own way. He is a great champion, one of the best strikers I’ve ever played in football but I still have a lot to do to get closer to his level. I try to have my own path, to work more on myself, to improve myself and to try to get the best results “.

THE SPEECH OF IBRA – “We talked about last season, then I went to Milan’s locker room and we exchanged a few words, he gave me his shirt and we took a picture. He told me at that moment in Serbian: ‘Don’t give up, go ahead’ and wrote that message in our language on the shirt, it thrilled me. They had lost and I didn’t want to go to him, I know what it feels like when you lose, it’s not pleasant and considering I know many Milan players, I didn’t want to disturb anyone. “

ABOUT RONALDO – “My dad always told me, after every game, whether you win or lose, to go say hello to your opponents, shake hands with everyone and with the referee. I still do today. So I went to him and at that moment, understandably, he was very nervous and angry. The only thing he said to me, as is more or less known, was that the goal in Belgrade had to be validated and that perhaps this reversed everything. I wished them good luck in the playoffs and told them they will go through, because they have one of the best players in the world ”.