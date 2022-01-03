Vlahovic: “Fiorentina, I’ll take you to Europe. Compromise with Commisso? Never say never”

The words of the Serbian striker, interviewed in the motherland: “I’m not satisfied, I always want more”. Then he talks about Prandelli

Long interview the one released two days ago to politika.rs from Dusan Vlahovic. Below we propose the most interesting passages, starting from the comment to record of goals scored in Serie A in the last calendar year score with Cristiano Ronaldo: “Success in football always depends on the head. I can say that when it comes to overcoming obstacles on the way to desired success, we are usually our own worst enemies. As for my projects, I can say that I have succeeded. in all that I had set my sights on up to now. However, I belong to that group of people who are never satisfied with the current situation. I am always looking for more, it is in my nature. Maybe I could have done more and better but it sure means a lot for me to have reached Ronaldo. To be side by side with such a player today is certainly a great honor. “

On what is more important between natural talent and work: “The most important thing is work, that’s what drives me. Not only in football but also in life. I believe that in the end every great effort pays off and always gives great results. I always tell myself that I have to invest three times more effort and energy in growth to be able to feel good in the end. In the end it all depends on how you work, how you behave in training and on the pitch “.

On the key that led him to become one of the best strikers in Europe among those of his age: “I don’t know, I have great motivation when I run on the pitch. I focus only on work because I know very well that sacrifice and concentration on football are the main prerequisites for success. Those who are determined can and must succeed. The key to my success was the moment when I realized that everything depends on me “.

On the support had by the family during the experience in Florence: “My family comes first. Parents and sister. I am very attached to my family. Their love and support mean a lot to me. In the tough times, when everything could have gone differently, when I was completely overwhelmed. from emotions, when I was going through the most difficult times, my best friends were there. In complicated times, especially a young footballer who is in another country, everyone needs people who can help hone certain strengths or move through certain problem areas. I do not forget the people who were by my side when it was difficult for me. Without them, father Miloš, mother Gordana and sister Anđela, the grandparents, everything would certainly have been different and more difficult. I am lucky to be surrounded by good people who always give me a good energy “.

On the role of Prandelli in his explosion: “In that man all the best human virtues are collected. We often hear each other. Of course, there are no words that can describe my gratitude to this wonderful man. One day he came, invited me to a meeting and told me that I would have a chance. I remember well his words of support, he told me that whatever happened he would stay with me. I didn’t score in the first five games. It was difficult, because you always expect a goal from the attackers. After those games I he gave even more support, he designated me as the team’s penalty taker. At the end of December I scored a goal for Sassuolo, then another, then for Juventus. That’s how it all began. “

On the provisional return to the Primavera before the affirmation in the first team: “I’ve never had this problem, even though some people have so far had the wrong image of me, believing me to be overbearing or arrogant. I always fight for myself and for my team on the pitch. Maybe my reactions are sometimes exaggerated, but everything I do, I do it in the service of my team to get the best possible results. I enter every match with a lot of emotion and off the pitch I am a completely different person. my good “.

On his emotions after the missed goal in Inter-Fiorentina last season: “We took the lead at San Siro (3-2, ed), I had the opportunity to end the match and secure the victory for Fiorentina. But what I least hoped for happened. I’m grateful that everything came back to my mind after. It strengthened my character. I never fell into a vicious circle. I was always ready to face any problems, ready to fight until the end. But it was the first difficult period for me, because the expectations were high. I just happened to miss the opportunity. After that, when I took the phone in my hands, I saw that the situation was serious. The criticisms were on both social and media. At that moment, I sat down, determined to stop everything. . I said to myself: ok, I was wrong, but now I have to fix things. I turned off the phone and said I would fix everything. Since then, I have started working even harder. “

On the pressure of being one of the most wanted footballers in Europe: “I discuss everything with my parents and my managers. I have a great season behind me, I am aware that I have taken a serious step forward in my career. Fiorentina is not a small club, but a great team in Italy, which has a tradition, fans, players. From a young age I got used to the country that welcomed me with open arms. I wanted to establish myself here by confirming the past season and winning the qualification in Europe “.

About his future: “I have said it several times so far. Here in Florence a good football history is being made. We have a good team, great players, great support from the fans. Everything deserves respect. Only God knows what will happen in the next period . My desire is to bring Fiorentina to Europe, because we are out for a long time. Then I don’t know what will happen, we’ll see. “

On the relationship with Commisso: “Mr. Commisso is above all a serious man and a great President who knows what he wants at all times. He is very ambitious in whatever he does. Obviously I have nothing against his will, it’s all part of the job. never back, it’s not in my character. I always pursue the highest standards in everything. Is a compromise with the president possible? Never say never. But I’m currently focused on new victories. “

On the goals for the new year: “I want 2022 to be better than the previous one. I want to score more and become the best, I also want Fiorentina to be constantly at the top of Italian football.”

If it is true that the son of the president of Serbia is his manager: “This is nonsense. I wouldn’t look back on stories that aren’t true.”

On the advice received from the great champions: “I talked a lot with Frank Ribery. His advice helped me a lot, especially in the most difficult moments. We talked for hours, he pushed me into training when I was going through a difficult moment. He kept telling me that I was a good player, that I had to train, that my five minutes would come. Three years ago, he said to me: “Dusan, now you are 19 and I am 37. Don’t let one day you have to look back and regret something you should have done. Time in football flies. Don’t allow yourself not to train, not to behave like a pro. Grab every moment, because then it will be too late. “Honestly, I was ashamed of not being stronger than a man who is twice my age. Because he is a big name, a soccer giant. Those tips were a great school for myself”.