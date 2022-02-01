Vlahovic, first words as a Juventus player: “Thanks to Fiorentina, everyone helped me a lot”

Juve’s big hit on the market in January, aka Dusan Vlahovic, has now uttered his first official words as a Juventus player, after having picked up Ronaldo’s legacy by choosing the number 7 shirt. “Before starting I would like to thank Fiorentina, the people who has been there, my teammates from the Primavera and the first team. All the directors, presidents, coaches who have been with me over the years. I would like to appoint the Italian coach who helped me a lot and was with me until the end moment, helping me and sending him a big good luck. – said the Serbian striker in the presentation press conference -. Mister Prandelli, then, did a lot for me and I will thank him forever. The city has welcomed me in an exceptional way since I was little, and I have always tried to be a serious professional until the last moment “.