Vlahovic, great expectations for his debut with Juventus

The Apache and Higuain decisive at the first, CR7 at the fourth attempt. Dusan reigns in the area, he is unleashed in the second half: Sunday test with Verona, which stopped him just over a month ago

Let’s start with an obvious but perhaps necessary warning: Dusan Vlahovic doesn’t score every match. It is true that in this championship he scores every 109 minutes (which are close to 90 plus recovery), it is true that he is the only 2000 with Haaland to have scored more than 40 career goals in the league (56 to 44 for the Norwegian), but there are games, nine in this league, twenty-one in the previous one, in which the Serbian leaves the field without having cheered. The warning is needed, because in the Juventus world a certain amount of anticipation is being created in view of the debut of the new acquisition, of the new center forward, of the new lighthouse of the offensive department. Kept on a diet for months, with few goals to feed on and few opportunities created even just to whet their appetite, the Juventus fans now expect a feast with the number seven.

The wait is obviously justified and the possibilities that it will be satisfied immediately exist: Vlahovic arrived in Turin with an explosive desire, he is given in good athletic condition and the departure at the Stadium, in front of the new fans, can help. Verona, the tenth defense of the league, is not a sacrificial victim: in the first leg with Juve they almost dominated, a month and a half ago against Fiorentina they kept the Serbian fasting. And then scoring at the debut is not taken for granted even for the very greats: Cristiano Ronaldo, the last great scorer (the greatest) seen from the parts of the former Savoyard capital hit the mark only in the fourth game. First exit nothing, second nothing, third nothing, until the 50th minute of Juve-Sassuolo, when he unlocked (he finished 2-1, with his brace). Your predecessor on the Florence-Turin road? Chiesa scored on the seventh in Serie A, but they expected less from Fede (he placed an assist on his debut). His possible partner in this championship? Dybala found the door to the second in Juventus, but it was the 1-2 in a defeat in Rome, with the Giallorossi. Better not to copy, better to be inspired by other Argentines: Higuain scores at the first match, at Fiorentina (2-1), after 75 ‘; Tevez on the net in his debut in Serie A, after 59 ‘in Samp-Juve 0-1, after scoring also in the first ever, in the Super Cup. That then starting well helps, but it does not mean everything: it took Kulusevski 13 minutes to break free (Juve-Sampdoria 3-0), but then it went as it went.

How and when – The impact of Vlahovic and Kulu on the Juventus world was decidedly different. Allegri and the management are convinced that this will also be the case on the pitch. Dusan knows how to build networks on his own, but obviously a lot will depend on the feeling he will find with his teammates. In his career he has played with very different attacking partners and has not yet established a continuous and decisive “connection” with anyone: Callejon and Bonaventura are the ones who have “armed” him several times (three assists), then follow different players like Castrovilli (finishing in the strait), Pulgar (throws), Caceres (cross) and Ribery, who helped him to grow even in training. The analysis of his goals shows that the Serbian scores more often in the first half hour of the second half (20 goals) and little in the first quarter of an hour (2). The penalty area, which at Juventus this season did not have a master, but only people who frequented it more or less occasionally like Dybala, Chiesa or Morata, is his hunting ground: 93 percent of his goals are born there. and only Duvan Zapata in Serie A touches more balls in Dusan’s sixteen meters (134 to 126).

Big numbers – Numbers that make the most “covercianesi” of Juventus fans dream. The others just count the goals: Vlahovic in the calendar year 2021 placed 33 in Serie A. Only Borel in 1933 (41) and Nordahl in 1950 (36) did better. Ronaldo (in 2020) and Sivori (in 1961) did the same: three of these four have a photo wearing a black and white striped shirt in the Juventus museum that Dusan visited yesterday with Zakaria, the other new addition. There is no shortage of models in the past, the enthusiasm around Juve is back, the coach has had two players who make the team more physical, younger, more suited to his ideas. Now it is a question of moving on to the facts, to the goals. With Verona you need above all the three points for the “fourth place” operation, but a goal conceded by the number 7 can help to make that impression that the air has really changed.

